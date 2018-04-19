WWE PROMOTIONAL IMAGE

Remember back in March when a set design for WrestleMania 34’s entrance stage was leaked, and then when the event happened the set looked nothing like it? It turns out the leaker wasn’t lying about a set design, they were just misinformed: that rounded design from the original set leak has turned out to be the stage for the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

Here are the first photos of the Greatest Royal Rumble set construction from King Abdullah Sports City’s King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, via @stagecreatorwwe: