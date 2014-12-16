Guess Who’s Joining Jim Ross For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Commentary

EIGHTEEN DAYS UNTIL WRESTLE KINGDOM, YOU GUYS. New Japan Pro Wrestling’s flagship show from the Tokyo Dome is fast approaching, and I can hardly wait. For American fans, this will be the most user-friendly Wrestle Kingdom to date. It’s coming to pay-per-view thanks to Jeff Jarrett and the folks at Global Force Wrestling, and Jim Ross will be providing English commentary. But until yesterday, we had no idea who’d be joining Good Old J.R. at the desk. Finally, we know who the other commentator will be, and the news is… um, newsworthy?
WrestlingInc reports that Matt Striker will be the other half of the commentary team. I think we’re all familiar with Matt Striker, whether it’s from his time in WWE, his run in the independent scene, or his commentary work at the Lucha Underground temple. This strikes (Ha!) me as an announcement that’ll split people right down the middle. We’ve learned by now that Striker’s a love-him-or-hate-him guy, but oddly enough, I don’t feel too strongly one way or the other. I certainly don’t think he’ll ruin the show – we know he’s a puroresu fan through and through, and how could a guy bringing reverence of the product to the table be a bad thing? If anything, the problem with Matt Striker is the same problem that I have. I like to think that I know my wrestling, but I eventually end up being such a rambling dork about it that people in the vicinity just start saying “OH MY GOD, SHUT UP.” That’s Striker in a nutshell. He’s the stereotypical asthmatic Trekkie of the wrestling world… a reliable wealth of knowledge who might benefit from a personality transplant. I think we’ll be just fine as long as the Dudleys don’t make a surprise appearance at the Tokyo Dome.
I really think we need a a njpw thread for this we owe it to ourselves given the current climate
I’ve been thinking about asking them if I could do a PWG B&W of sorts. It’s the biggest indie company out there and, to me, the best. Plus, it seems to be the plucking ground for NXT.
Oh, God. No.
So mad only because the story I saw said they also talked to Kevin Nash about it.
And that would have been hilarious.
I’m cool with this simply because the majority of people tuning in will have little to no knowledge of the wrestlers and stories, so his references and background info will add to JRs call of the action rather than detract.
Let’s hope there are no women, minis or exoticos in the vicinity.
JR, guys.
JR.
It could be a hologram of Art Donnell sitting next to him and it wouldn’t matter.
この男はどのくらいの重さでしょうか？
(That’s a hastily and poorly translated “How much does this guy weigh?” in Japanese, if you’re curious)
Art Donovan broseph.
Silver lining: NJPW doesn’t have female wrestlers for Striker to slobber over, and also maybe this will give Striker the opportunity to actually learn about the Japanese wrestlers he keeps referencing on Lucha Underground. He can watch the Great Tanahashi or whatever do the fucking Sling Blade instead of whatever it is he does now.
I dread to think what’s gonna happen if a Maria Kanellis appearance occurs on Striker’s “watch”… she’s appeared a few times in NJPW recently.
I don’t have anything against Striker. He’s not great on commentary, but we could certainly do worse than him.
/shrugs
Every time I remember him calling a women’s match a “festival of flesh” I shudder.
pretty much what I thought too
A prevailing thought has come up, though it seems to be entirely speculation, that Team 3D is going to fill two spots on Toru Yano’s team. So, it’s not like I needed another reason to hope that it won’t actually be them.
In every iteration besides cowboy-hat-wearing-Stone-Cold-Mark, JR has proven himself to be a backwards-thinking old dumb racist redneck. Matt Striker is at least less outwardly discriminatory. If the English commentary isn’t by Mike Quackenbush and Jakob Hammermeier, I’d rather listen to the Japanese feed.
Raaaaaaaaaaaacism.
spot on. and yeah. CHIKARA’s (and PWG’s) announce team is consistently and by far the best announcing team in wrestling.
But will Tanahashi do the Tanahashi?
He fucking better.
This sentence made me chuckle seeing as I don’t follow puroresu so it just sounds like this one Japanese dude has got his own dance routine. “Everybody do the Tanahashi *Cue Apache Cowboy by The Sugarhill Gang*”
WORST CASE SCENARIO.