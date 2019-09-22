WWE Legend Hacksaw Jim Duggan Was Hospitalized Over The Weekend

Scary news from the world of pro wrestling this weekend as WWE Hall of Famer, Royal Rumble winner, and notable American patriot Hacksaw Jim Duggan was hospitalized and underwent multiple emergency surgeries.

Duggan’s wife Debra later clarified that the surgeries were to due to a, “severe infection,” and that he’d be in the hospital for a few more days to make sure he’s okay. The hospitalization forced the 65-year old Hacksaw to cancel his scheduled autograph appearances at a Legends of the Ring convention in New Jersey. You can see Debra’s message for Hacksaw’s fans below: