Happy 49th Birthday, HBK: Shawn Michaels’ 10 Best Post-First-Retirement Matches

For those of you who’ve been following my Best & Worst posts, you’ll know I’m spanks deep in matches from HBK’s “prime” in 1996. Well, here’s a shocker: I really think his matches after his first retirement hold up better more consistently than matches from his younger days. Sure, nothing will touch his ladder match or “Mind Games,” but his body of work after he came back was just all high quality. He was a much better ring technician and master of facial expressions and psychology put him in another league.
With that said, let’s celebrate HBShizzle’s (still hasn’t caught on? Damn) 49th birthday with his 10 best post-first-retirement matches.
10. vs. Shelton Benjamin – Raw
Okay, I’m going to be honest here. The ending of this match puts it on the list. The first 80 percent of Benjamin vs. HBK is a great RAW match but the climax is a masterpiece. It’s rare to hear wrestling crowds make real life sports pops. This crowd sounded more like they saw Ray Lewis take someone’s head off than a guy do a fake thing to another guy. And it’s absolutely incredible. Benjamin was supposed to be a star after this. Then his mom happened. *pours out liquor*
9. vs. Chris Jericho Ladder Match – No Mercy 2008
Ever wish ladder matches had actual selling and a point beyond getting to the next high spot? Then this match is for you. Sure, Jericho and Michaels could have torn it up if this match happened in 1997 but this was different. This was about two guys who hated each other because a guy punched another guy’s wife and the world title just happened to be part of it. You probably won’t be yelling “holy sh*t” a bunch during this match – partly because you’re not a goober – but you’ll get pulled into what’s going on.
8. vs. John Cena vs. Randy Orton vs. Edge – Backlash 2007
By 2007 we all pretty much knew Shawn Michaels was never winning a WWE title again. But dammit if this match didn’t make us believe. This match was part of the era when Backlashes were way better than the WrestleManias that came the month before. I know I mentioned the Shelton Benjamin match as ending flawlessly but this ending may have been better. We get finishing move theater that actually works out. Coming on the heels of the bleh four corners match we saw this Sunday, this match is a great watch to see how that type of match is executed perfectly.
7. vs. John Cena – RAW
Think about this: two of the matches on this list happened in the same week. I don’t know what possessed Michaels and Cena to have a Broadway on RAW, but they did it and it’s probably one of Cena’s best matches in his career. The pacing was perfect, Jim Ross called his ass off and bonus points for the old school “we have a match scheduled but we’ll postpone if we have to” attention to detail. This is the match that showed that John Cena can go. This match made the “you can’t wrestle” chants moot and turned Cena “go away” boos to Cena “we sort of hate you but respect what you do in the ring” boos. This is important, people.
6. vs. Undertaker – WrestleMania 26
I’m going to cheat and take Brandon’s paragraph from his WrestleMania main events ranking:
I think the cool thing these days is to say that The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels wasn’t as good as everyone thinks, but forget that. Their match at WrestleMania XXV and the career-threatening rematch at XXVI are as good as epic, one-on-one main-event style matches in WWE get.
To the credit of the detractors, the rematch isn’t as good as the original, but it’s great, and builds and builds that weird mutual respect angle more and more until Michaels pulls himself up by Taker’s pants, slaps a 7ish-foot dead man in the face and gets GURL BYE’d with a jumping Tombstone. A JUMPING Tombstone. That shit is an exclamation point. Shawn wrestled in four decades and never learned how to throw a believable chop, but the man was an ace at selling the emotion of a story in the ring, especially when they end with him getting scooped up and tossed through the air and dropped on his head with authority.
great list, but i think id find a spot for the 1st elimination chamber. was one of the few ppv’s growing up where I was able to convince my parents to let my brother and I buy. plus the crowd going apeshit as he wins the title at the end.
for my money, the best in ring storyteller of all time and i love his post back surgery run more than before.
Good list.
I’d put HBK/Jericho at XIX as #1 on my list. Mainly because I was the biggest Jericho mark back then and I was at that Wrestlemania.
Plus, the post match crotch kick was the stuff of legend. Especially the next night with the best sign ever:
Should’ve found a spot for Team Austin vs. Team Bischoff from the 2003 Survivor Series…the best traditional Survivor Series match of all time and it’s all on Shawn.
that’s a match I’ve never seen…
but if it tops the 2001 survivor series one, then it’s instantaneously in my favourite matches ever list.
Very glad to see the Shelt
Try this again…. Very glad to see the Shelton Benjamin on here
I don’t think there’s ever been a wrestler I love as much when he’s on his game, and can’t stand as much when he’s not, as Trips. (Read: They never should have let him be a face at any point in his career.) And 12 years later, I’ve completely forgotten how amazingly vicious those hammer shots look when he doesn’t have to hold his hand in front of it like he’s desperately trying to protect the nail’s shine.
Born-again HBK >>>>> Clique HBK.
Nah kid, nah.
Yup. Better matches, better stories, and he isn’t a knob head to everyone.
It is super cool to look back on things and say they weren’t as good as we remember.
So we should constantly remind everyone that, yes, HBK-Undertaker at Wrestlemania 25 is just as good as it was the first time.
Just going off of his body of work, a strong argument can be made that Shawn is the GOAT. Two separate absolutely stellar careers is amazing really
My favorite thing about the Cena-HBK extravaganza from Raw (if I’m remembering correctly) is that Orton and Edge were supposed to face each other, but I think Orton did something bad backstage (shocker) and was suspended for the night. So, they just went out and were like “Guess we have to wrestle for an hour”, and then proceeded to have one of the best Raw matches ever.
wow I didn’t know that story…amazing
The funny thing is I KNOW the WM 25 match was better, but I always prefer the one at 26 and I think it’s ONLY because of the amazing “Runnin Up That Hill” promo that they played before it. Best promo video ever IMO (I always had the Rock/Austin WM17 one ranked as my favorite promo until that one)
Although not his best, god damned if HBK vs. Hogan wasn’t one of the most entertaining matches of passive aggressiveness you’ll ever see.
glad somebody mentioned it!
I JUST HAD AN OUT OF BODY EXPERIENCE!!!
#Everytime