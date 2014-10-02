Happy 52nd Birthday To Wrestling Legend El Dandy. Here Are His 52 Most Memorable Moments.

Just kidding. 52 great El Dandy moments? Come on. There’s no way El Dandy had 52 great moments.
I stand corrected.
All right, here are a few. Happy 52nd birthday, El Dandy. You won the Lou Ferrigno lookalike contest, and you won our hearts. I am sincerely surprised you weren’t 52 when you were on Nitro.
RIP Coherent Bret Hart.
It is shocking how good Bret was on the mic in that clip, especially compared to his recent returns to WWE.
“a groin pull the likes of which you’ve never seen in your life.”
who are you to doubt El Dandy
nobody!
He’s a jam up guy.
Sadly, that line was the best thing Bret did in WCW.
We always thought it was Nash and Hogan that held down the cruiserweights and called them vanilla midgets. Turns out it was Mean Gene.
Fuck yeah, El Dandy! Feliz cumpleanos, amigo!
If and when Sandow moves on to bigger and better things, David Flair could do a pretty solid job as Miz’s stunt double judging by that figure four.
El Dandy: Rad dude or RADDEST dude?
raddest
Indubitably
Man, even Okerlund was all “we can’t take this challenger seriously; he’s a CRUISERWEIGHT!”
What about banging Lita? That’s gotta be Top 10 for any wrestler!
It’s kind of crazy that Bret Hart cut what may well have been the best promo of his life on El Dandy.
NACHOOOOOOOO!!
El Dandy was a top level performer in Mexico. His best matches include long, brainy technical bouts aswell as the bloodthirsty grudge matches popular with the EMLL crowd at the time. Highlights include classic matches vs. Negro Casas, vs. Pirata Morgan, vs. Javier Cruz, vs. Negro Navarro, vs. Javier Llanes and legendary triangular match involving him, Negro Casas and El Hijo del Santo, which lead to a fondly remembered showdown between him and at that time heel El Hijo del Santo. I’m looking forward to you seeing review these matches off of YouTube now that you are aware that there are more than 4 great El Dandy moments, and that wrestling outside of the US exists..