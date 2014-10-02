Happy 52nd Birthday To Wrestling Legend El Dandy. Here Are His 52 Most Memorable Moments.

#Mexico #Bret Hart #Pro Wrestling
Pro Wrestling Editor
10.02.14 18 Comments

Just kidding. 52 great El Dandy moments? Come on. There’s no way El Dandy had 52 great moments.

I stand corrected.

All right, here are a few. Happy 52nd birthday, El Dandy. You won the Lou Ferrigno lookalike contest, and you won our hearts. I am sincerely surprised you weren’t 52 when you were on Nitro.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mexico#Bret Hart#Pro Wrestling
TAGSBret HartEL DANDYLUCHA LIBREMEXICAN WRESTLINGMexicoPRO WRESTLINGWCW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP