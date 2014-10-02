Happy 52nd Birthday To Wrestling Legend El Dandy. Here Are His 52 Most Memorable Moments.

Just kidding. 52 great El Dandy moments? Come on. There’s no way El Dandy had 52 great moments.

…

I stand corrected.

All right, here are a few. Happy 52nd birthday, El Dandy. You won the Lou Ferrigno lookalike contest, and you won our hearts. I am sincerely surprised you weren’t 52 when you were on Nitro.