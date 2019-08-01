The Wrestling World Reacted To The Passing Of Harley Race

WWE

As I’m sure you already heard, the wrestling world was saddened today by the loss of Harley Race. You can check out Brandon’s post for a fuller look at Race, but if you didn’t know him, the gist is that he was one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

Race was the very first to hold the United States Championship that currently belongs to AJ Styles. He was also an eight-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, and competed for that belt against Ric Flair in the main event of the very first Starrcade. In WWF, he was the second King of the Ring tournament winner, but the first to roll that win into a “King” gimmick, like Randy Savage and Booker T would after him. In 2004 he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Ric Flair, a man he once put out a hit on with a suitcase full of money.