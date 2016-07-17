Heath Slater Suffered A Nasty Eye Injury At A WWE Live Event In Maine

WWE.com

The One Man Band Heath Slater took on Titus O’Neil at a WWE Live Event in Bangor, Maine on Saturday night when the former Tag Team Champion suffered a nasty eye laceration and was forced to forfeit the matchup. It’s not entirely clear yet what happened to cause the gash.

The Social Outcast member was immediately treated by ringside physician Dr. Stephen Dacquino who gave more details on Slater’s injury to WWE.com, saying:

“Heath has a six centimeter laceration above his right eye. It was quite open, right down to the bone. He got 18 sutures and hopefully that will close it up.”

Echoing Rickey Shane Page, Slater took to Twitter after his injury to remind everyone that being in the WWE isn’t easy.