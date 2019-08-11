Here Are The Finalists For New Japan Pro Wrestling’s 2019 G1 Climax Tournament

08.11.19 4 hours ago

NJPW

After eighteen live broadcast events spanning over a month, New Japan Pro Wrestling has decided the finalists of G1 Climax 29. When the tournament that started on July 7 at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas will end on August 12 at Budokan Hall in Tokyo ends, it will be main-evented by A Block winner Kota Ibushi vs. B Block winner Jay White. Ibushi and White will be fighting for not only that big, shiny G1 trophy, but for a match for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 14.

