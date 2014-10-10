Here’s The Fourway Mexican Standoff With Invisible Guns Pro Wrestling Has Always Needed

#COPS #Pro Wrestling #Independent Wrestling
Pro Wrestling Editor
10.10.14 9 Comments

Pro wrestling is serious business.

Here’s what you need to know: Bill Car (the guy in the suspenders) and Dan Barry (the guy in the taco shirt) are Team TREMENDOUS Inc., and easily the best tag team in pro wrestling who are also detectives. Colt Cabana is occasionally a police officer with a speciality in targeting and harassing juggalos. Supercop Dick Justice is a SUPER COP named DICK JUSTICE. They all ran into each other at Beyond Wrestling’s Uncomfortable event, and things got dangerous. Super dangeous.

When will the in-ring violence stop? First grenades, and now handguns. Somebody think of the children.

Around The Web

TOPICS#COPS#Pro Wrestling#Independent Wrestling
TAGSBEYOND WRESTLINGbill carrCOLT CABANACopsdan barryDICK JUSTICEINDEPENDENT WRESTLINGPOLICE STANDOFFSPRO WRESTLINGteam tremendous

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP