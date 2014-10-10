Here’s The Fourway Mexican Standoff With Invisible Guns Pro Wrestling Has Always Needed

Pro wrestling is serious business.

Here’s what you need to know: Bill Car (the guy in the suspenders) and Dan Barry (the guy in the taco shirt) are Team TREMENDOUS Inc., and easily the best tag team in pro wrestling who are also detectives. Colt Cabana is occasionally a police officer with a speciality in targeting and harassing juggalos. Supercop Dick Justice is a SUPER COP named DICK JUSTICE. They all ran into each other at Beyond Wrestling’s Uncomfortable event, and things got dangerous. Super dangeous.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When will the in-ring violence stop? First grenades, and now handguns. Somebody think of the children.