Here’s The Fourway Mexican Standoff With Invisible Guns Pro Wrestling Has Always Needed

Pro wrestling is serious business.
Here’s what you need to know: Bill Car (the guy in the suspenders) and Dan Barry (the guy in the taco shirt) are Team TREMENDOUS Inc., and easily the best tag team in pro wrestling who are also detectives. Colt Cabana is occasionally a police officer with a speciality in targeting and harassing juggalos. Supercop Dick Justice is a SUPER COP named DICK JUSTICE. They all ran into each other at Beyond Wrestling’s Uncomfortable event, and things got dangerous. Super dangeous.
When will the in-ring violence stop? First grenades, and now handguns. Somebody think of the children.
When The Bossman gets wind of this, these four are going to be serving hard time.
@Brandon Are you and Colt back on better terms after his Twitter beef and subsequent dismissing of you (not by name, of course) on his podcast?
“You said you were putting it down! Don’t you laugh!”
love the fat guy throwing arm drags everywhere. the “standoff” is just not my thing.
Let’s not forget the time the WWE allowed a pair of razor edged steel fans into a Divas battle royale
Cripes, if those guys are considered to be “wrestling shape,” then call me Rick Rude.
Is Supercop’s gimmick that he wrestles like a high-flyer even though he’s obese? Because those springboard arm drags made me quite happy.
Hell of a FUPA on that one dude.
They didn’t know who to shoot because none of them are black.
/Too soon?