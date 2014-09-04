Here’s The Leaked Script From Monday’s Episode Of WWE Raw If You Want To Read Something Boring

Every now and then a WWE Monday Night Raw script will leak and get shared around the Internet, revealing how production of a three-hour live sports-entertainment television show broadcast happens and exposing another tiny square of an already over-exposed business. Usually they’re very interesting. Sometimes a script leaks for an episode like Monday’s episode. Woof.
You can thank a kind Imgur user for these pages. If you don’t want to read the entire thing, highlights include:
Brandon … You honestly could’ve left this at page 1 and it would’ve been just as effective.
No plot advancements and no legitimate wrestling make With Spandex something something…
The title of this episode is the only highlight.
I wonder how much time Creative spent on that versus the rest of the show?
I always love the titles. It’s too bad that it’s nearly impossible to find out what they are.
“Brie Bell vs. Paige”
They can’t even SPELL CHECK?
Also, did they seriously cut out the “daytime television” part of AJ’s promo and “vitamin D deficient crumpet” out? NOPE SORRY CAN’T DO TOO MANY CUTE THINGS, NIKKI WILL GET PISSY AGAIN.
Seriously, there are portions of this that sound better than what we got. I mean, don’t get me wrong, it’s still blech, but my god…
And <3 <3 <3 to the script for the Total Divas tag. Glorious.
Spell check wouldn’t have caught the mistake.
The computer wouldn’t, but you’d think someone would read over each segment real quick to make sure you don’t have stupid things like that. I get that they’re not actively putting the scripts out there for the masses to read, but come on. At least try.
Everyone thought Heyman’s promo fell flat, and now we see it was scripted. I wonder how many of his recent great ones were his – or if Creative actually wrote something interesting for him.
It doesn’t say WHO wrote it. I believe previous scripts have listed a writer, so who’s to say if Heyman himself wrote it or not.
I do love how each episode gets a “title”… with this one being “The Iowa Raucous”.
Also – formatting these scripts must be an absolute pain.
Also – the best part of the script leak from back in April was the inclusion of the roster sheet, the checklist for the upcoming ppv, and all the other planning stuff they had.
While Raw this week was not good, (I’m a nice guy, my elder brother Sub Zero who got murdered by Scorpion on the other hand is NOT! So I like to criticize things the nice way unless I’m in character/heel mode like I was throughout much of the Raw/Summerslam Discussion last month) I always love looking at some Raw scripts so I can laugh my head off at them like I did 5 months ago because that’s what I do!
And I half expected it to be written in crayon.
So, John Cena emasculating Seth Rollins through a table wasn’t in the script. I guess, Cena felt he was starting to look weak and needed to kill someone else’s momentum for his to remain in place.
I believe that falls under the portion that says “aftermath”.
You’re right! I just found it interesting that the “I’m ready for Brock Lesnar” stare-down between Trips and Cena was actually scripted, but continue to bury Rollins just falls under “aftermath”
“Through” a table is being generous
Awful scripted promos are even worse read on paper than they are delivered by the wrestlers. Also, OH NO JOHN CENA IS GOING TO “SURE” YOU!!!
They remind me of amateur fanfiction
I also like, “AJ does crazy eyes” and the Bray Wyatt HORROR GRAPHIC
I’m having trouble with the pathos.
I wonder if they feel like they don’t even have to try anymore since TNA is off the air.
TNA ain’t off air though :/
and they got the network to sell, so that surely ain’t an option
RAW is getting more worse by the week. It is becoming a highlight show of itself. We don’t need to constantly be reminded of what has happened within the last hour, last week, and the week before that. Same matches between the same wrestlers, along with acting that is so horrible it is painful to watch. If the WWE doesn’t have enough matches and substantial material to fill 3 hrs., they need to go back to just 2.
Allegedly it’s at the network’s insistence they go for 3 hours. Honestly the show should just be one hour. If they condensed Raw and Smackdown to a total of two hours a week, Raw would be way better and there might be a reason to watch Smackdown.
“Gold and Stardust do one thing to Jey Uso on outside”
Everybody gets one (thing)
Anyone else notice there’s no “And I never told anyone until now…” in Nikki’s segments? At least not the two I found. Guess that was her amazing acting talent overriding the script
Reading the script for Bo’s promo toward Swagger made me realize even more how Bo took something that should have been bad and made it into something great.
If you want to master the art of scripts all you have to do is BOLIEVE!
You can tell nobody’s read the script, because nobody has mentioned that images 2 and 3 are the same page. :)
I don’t know what you’re talking about. /shifty eyes
I really wish they’d let Cena say “tortious interference.”
Real question: Why is this so scripted? Why are you bothering to train wrestlers down at the Performance Center to cut promos and develop characters if you’re just going to force them into poorly-written promos that come from the voice of a hack writer and not the performer themselves?
Pro wrestling is not like normal dramatic television, and it shouldn’t be scripted as such. And all you have to do to realize this is…you know, watch any era of pro wrestling. Or even have a mild respect for it. The people in charge clearly don’t, and they’re losing loyal fans and attracting absolutely no one else. You are WRESTLING. People aren’t fooled. The people who hate it for being “fake” have already given up and will never watch your program.
I say this a lot, but what a dumb, dumb company.
You do realize that the performers don’t say what’s on the script, right? It’s a guideline, running down the points that need to be covered–this is show that has plots, albeit weird ones–and the script offers an example of what the basic speech is going to sound like. The performers are still allowed to put their personal touches on it if they like.
Pro wrestling is scripted, dude. That’s how it works.
The thing I find most interesting about these scripts is who “produces” every match. It seems like Arn gets the more important matches.
I wish Arn was in the more important matches. Spinebusters galore!
I can’t believe some of these guys can remember promos that long
Interesting that they changed up the finish to Mizaro vs. Sheagler. I thought the final cut was much better than the scripted finish.
There was a lot of white space in this script. Who formatted it? A drunk monkey?
Interesting they seem different from previously leaked scripts in that they lack the “FINISH – [Superstar name]” and the match times, and the writers for the promos.
What’s up with all the asterisks and framing question marks?
Points of emphasis/pauses for the asterisks. Not 100% sure on the ?s.
So Henry’s international hall of pain wing looks like he adlibbed and messed up.
Also, that bit looks like they’re angling for a Henry Show feud after Rusev… maybe a career ender match?
The shareholders have to be pretty devastated at the inability to spell..corporate.