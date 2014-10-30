Here’s Why Mick Foley Turned Down The Chance To Be Zooey Deschanel’s Santa Claus

We come bearing good news for people who like the occasional cheap pop thrown in with their comedy/Q&A/spoken word shows. It looks like WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is bringing his Hardcore Legend 2014 tour to television at some point, according to the man himself. The TV taping happens next month in New York – here’s the announcement from Foley’s Facebook:

I am absolutely THRILLED to report that on November 23rd, at the Bellhouse in Brooklyn NY, my one man stage show is FINALLY going to be filmed for TV! I love the venue – I’ve been there twice to see my friends in Puss n Boots play, and even sang “Silent Night” with Norah Jones at their Christmas show last December.

I envision him doing the BANG BANG thing right after he clicks the Post button on Facebook, it’s a pretty great mental image. No date/channel information yet, I assume that’ll come sometime in the near future. Elsewhere on the TV front, Foley revealed that he actually turned down a role on an episode of Fox’s New Girl. It sounds like he was pretty torn up about the whole thing, but he refused in order to protect the honor of his beloved Santa Claus. Again, from Mick’s Facebook page:

How in the world do you say no to one of your favorite actresses, Zooey Deschanel, when it comes to doing a scene with her on one of your favorite shows, New Girl – especially when getting to play the role of Santa Claus for the Christmas episode of the show? It wasn’t easy. In fact, it was heartbreaking! I got the inquiry from my agent (I wasn’t definitely “in”, but really think I would have gotten the role) and was absolutely thrilled… until I saw that the role called for me to be a rather sleazy St. Nick, throwing some sexual innuendos at the lovely Ms. Deschanel – and unfortunately, I just can’t do that as Santa.

He sticks to his principles, I certainly respect that. Foley and Ultramantis Black need to get together and do a podcast on how much they love Christmas.