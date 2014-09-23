Here’s Your (Very Brief) First Look At Lucha Underground

Say what you will about the quality of wrestling today, but as far as quantity goes, we’re kind of getting flooded. The WWE Network has countless hours of programming, and then there’s TNA Impact, various American independents… hopefully, I did my job right and New Japan is on your watching list too. There’s a lot out there. Ready for even more?

Making landfall this autumn, way before Billy Corgan’s eternally-delayed Resistance Pro show on AMC gets so much as a magazine ad, the El Rey network is set to bring us Lucha Underground. The show will feature wrestlers from Mexican lucha libre mainstay AAA (Asistencia Asesoría y Administración) as well as some American independent stars, like former WWE wrestlers John Morrison, Chavo Guerrero, and Ezekiel Jackson. Here’s the first teaser to get you ready for the show’s October 29th premiere.

You can tell that El Rey is Robert Rodriguez’s brainchild, I was half expecting Rose McGowan to show up with a machine gun for a leg.

I’m going to do my best to check this out when it premieres. I really enjoy the world of lucha libre, but for some reason I find it more difficult to follow than something like New Japan Pro Wrestling. That seems sort of backwards, considering that I actually understand a decent chunk of Spanish. Also, the roster assembled so far seems a bit thin. I hope they can reach out and get some talent from rival promotion CMLL, but that seems unlikely. Which luchadores do you want to see on Lucha Underground? Leave a list in the comments and I’ll take it by the El Rey headquarters here in Austin. While you’re at it, leave your grievances with Sin City 2 as well, just in case Rodriguez is in his office.