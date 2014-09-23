Here’s Your (Very Brief) First Look At Lucha Underground

Say what you will about the quality of wrestling today, but as far as quantity goes, we’re kind of getting flooded. The WWE Network has countless hours of programming, and then there’s TNA Impact, various American independents… hopefully, I did my job right and New Japan is on your watching list too. There’s a lot out there. Ready for even more?
Making landfall this autumn, way before Billy Corgan’s eternally-delayed Resistance Pro show on AMC gets so much as a magazine ad, the El Rey network is set to bring us Lucha Underground. The show will feature wrestlers from Mexican lucha libre mainstay AAA (Asistencia Asesoría y Administración) as well as some American independent stars, like former WWE wrestlers John Morrison, Chavo Guerrero, and Ezekiel Jackson. Here’s the first teaser to get you ready for the show’s October 29th premiere.
You can tell that El Rey is Robert Rodriguez’s brainchild, I was half expecting Rose McGowan to show up with a machine gun for a leg.
I’m going to do my best to check this out when it premieres. I really enjoy the world of lucha libre, but for some reason I find it more difficult to follow than something like New Japan Pro Wrestling. That seems sort of backwards, considering that I actually understand a decent chunk of Spanish. Also, the roster assembled so far seems a bit thin. I hope they can reach out and get some talent from rival promotion CMLL, but that seems unlikely. Which luchadores do you want to see on Lucha Underground? Leave a list in the comments and I’ll take it by the El Rey headquarters here in Austin. While you’re at it, leave your grievances with Sin City 2 as well, just in case Rodriguez is in his office.
I’m not familiar with AAA but looking up their roster on wiki, they have people like Jack Evans, the former Alberto Del Rio, The Former Mistico/The Former Sin Cara, & Juventud, plus Rey Mysterio might end up there in the future. Sounds promising.
Only available on DirecTV and Comcast where I am. So no go.
I was all for this until I read on PWInsider about the details behind the wrestlers contracts and basically the higher ups at ‘El Rey’ Network doing everything behind the show and AAA is only ‘producing it’ which makes me wonder why they aren’t doing everything in their power to stop what El Rey is trying to do which is shady as shit.
Here is the snippet from the article:
“We are told that the El Rey Network contracts being offered to the talents have been described to me as “worded very broadly” and would require talents to sign exclusively for the series for up to “seven series cycles.” How the cycle would be defined is said to be very ambiguous in it’s contractual wording, which has raised the eyebrows of some of the wrestlers who have been offered deals. We have been told it could mean as long as seven years.
There have been several issues raised by talent after contracts were presented to the wrestlers. One issue that we have heard is that while wrestlers would be signing exclusivity away for such a long period, they are not a solid number in terms of guaranteed appearances on the series. That would mean they would appear and receive pay for episodes they appear in, but without a guarantee they would appear regularly – and at the same time, be locked into exclusive deals that would prevent them from wrestling anywhere else.
That is obviously a major concern as the wording would not just prevent the talents from wrestling for another nationally television promotion (i.e. WWE) but would also prevent them from working independent date without the promotion and the date itself being cleared by Lucha Underground. I was given the impression that would be the case even if they weren’t wouldn’t be performing the same characters on the independents as they would on the El Rey series. In many ways, that would be the equivalent of a TV actor signing a deal that would prevent them from doing a play as another character unless the TV show signs off on it. Obviously, the way wrestling works on the haphazard, fly by night realm that is independent wrestling, getting every date cleared in advance isn’t really going to be feasible, especially the way bookings come up at the last minute. So, obviously, there is a disconnect between those behind the series and their understanding of how wrestlers make their money on the independent level.
The fact that the contracts offered, unlike most long term TV deals, are also not structured to provide for raises for the performers (i.e. if the show goes seven seasons, talent would still be making the same that they were paid for season one) has also raised a few flags among wrestlers being asked to lock themselves in for long term-commitments.
Beyond that, there is also said to be an unpaid “no compete” period that was described to me as “longer than WWE’s paid 90 day no-compete period.
The contracts also call for wrestlers to work “publicity” days, without day, without a cap on how many they might be called upon to do. So, by the letter of the contract, they could end up required to work for months doing publicity without additional payment.
So, El Rey is looking for WWE-level exclusivity without WWE level financial guarantees to the talent.
With so many wrestlers raising concerns about the contracts, a number of them are going to former wrestler turned San Diego lawyer Andre Verdun, who worked the Wrestling Society X series on MTV before becoming a lawyer. I am told Verdun is representing a number of talents and trying to negotiate deals so the El Rey Network gets what they want in terms of talents for the series but also protect the wrestlers so they can continue making a living with independent dates, conventions, etc.”
Also so far the talent that has signed on and the talent that has rejected the offers from El Rey’s ridicilous 7 yr contract:
Signed:
Maxine (WWE NXT)
Ezekiel Jackson
Savanah (Former backstage interviwer in WWE)
Martin Casaus (Former Tough Enough competitor)
Famous B (Cali based wrestler)
John Morrison
Ricochet (Current Dragon Gate USA Champion)
Ricky Banderas (Formally TNA’s Judas Mesias)
Matt Cross (Former Tough Enough competitor)|
Sexy Star (AAA female wrestler)
B-Boy (CZW/PWG/WSX talent)
Ricky Reyes
‘Lil Cholo (Cali based wrestler)
Blue Demon Jr.
Chavo Guerrero (Working as an agent backstage)
Konnan (Same as Chavo)
Matt Striker (Commentary)
Vampiro (Commentary with Striker)
Former WWE creative members Chris Roach & Matt Stollman are helping writing the show
Rejected Offer:
Frankie Kazarian
The Young Bucks
Matt “Evan Bourne” Sydal & his brother Mike Sydal
One last tidbit from the contracts offered by El Rey: via PWInsider
“As noted, a number of talents have been wary of signing due to the length of exclusivity, the lack of guaranteed pay and the inability to work independent dates without clearance from the series. We are told some talents have been offered $750 per match while others, who would be considered far bigger names by fans of the independent scene, only received offers of $200 per match. There were some who raised their eyebrows at the disparity in the offers.”
Matt Striker on commentary? There goes any interest I had in this.
What is the El Rey Network? Should have I heard of it or seen it?
I was at the first weekend at tapings. They taped one episode per day (3 matches), with minimal promo work.
Having to watch Ricochet (ahem, I mean Prince Puma) work at 3/4 speed to accommodate Morrison/Mundo was depressing. Fortunately, there’s a dastardly heel turn in the works for someone soon to spice things up.
On the plus side, they’re using a lot of SoCal talent, both onscreen and off. I hope they can work Konnan into the mix a bit more.
The storyline (kid who loves Lucha grows up and uses his amassed wealth to basically start his own fight club) is awful, and the guy portraying him had already blown out his voice by the 2nd show.
Unfortunately, I think the show is going to miss the mark.
Geez, does AAA really stand for that? That’s the most boring company name I’ve seen.