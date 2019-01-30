Hideo Itami Is The Latest WWE Superstar To Request His Release

The WWE release request news doesn’t seem to be slowing down.
So far we’ve shared stories about The Revival reportedly finishing up with the company, the possibility of AJ Styles leaving the company when his contract expires in April, and Dean Ambrose definitely leaving after WrestleMania. Per a report from PWInsider, Japanese star Hideo Itami is the latest Superstar to request his release.
Mike Johnson over at PWI is saying that Itami requested his release, and while he hasn’t formally been released yet, the request is expected to be granted. The plan as of now is for Itami to head back to Japan, where he’ll presumably turn back into KENTA while he waits for a 90-day no compete clause to run out.
Itami tweeted the following message in response to the news:
Hah, I was JUST thinking last night he’d probably be next. Didn’t think it’d happen so soon though.
I literally said out loud as I watched that fatal 4 way on the pre-show that he’d be next to go. Out of shape and lazy. He just looked like he was lost the entire match to me. He has to be one of the biggest disappointments of the last decade.
Is 205 a worse option as far as pay & travel? Like did Mustafa Ali get a significant pay raise when he moved to SDL? I would think he did, but I really don’t know how to find that info
It will be revealed that Itami attacked himself in the Full Sail Parking Lot?
Smell ya later Hideous Itami, congrats on becoming the Japanese Tiger Ali Singh
If the ratings don’t matter to them, maybe the talent exodus will wake them up.
His departure was certainly written on the wall, in body language and all. But I really don’t get all this cruel, “LOL SEE YA LATER YA LOSER” bullshit from you cretinous internet edgelords. KENTA was the real deal, and although he had numerous injuries that stalled any upward momentum (and his whole “getting destroyed by The Ascension every week” storyline wasn’t helpful), he had every indication of being a big part of that early indie darling era post-2014. That moment when he teased the GTS for the first time was one of the highlights of that time period.
Yeah, I really don’t get the whole “hideo kinda sucked anyway lmao” vibe going around right now, the man could clearly go in the ring when motivated, and it wasn’t just a lack of talent that kept him under. That first GTS he hit on Tyler Breeze could just be the biggest pop in NXT history. It’s disappointing, but when you look at how guys like Neville and Solomon Crowe ended up nowadays, I don’t think he’ll be hard-pressed to find work. .