Hideo Itami Is The Latest WWE Superstar To Request His Release

01.30.19 1 hour ago 8 Comments

YouTube

The WWE release request news doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

So far we’ve shared stories about The Revival reportedly finishing up with the company, the possibility of AJ Styles leaving the company when his contract expires in April, and Dean Ambrose definitely leaving after WrestleMania. Per a report from PWInsider, Japanese star Hideo Itami is the latest Superstar to request his release.

Mike Johnson over at PWI is saying that Itami requested his release, and while he hasn’t formally been released yet, the request is expected to be granted. The plan as of now is for Itami to head back to Japan, where he’ll presumably turn back into KENTA while he waits for a 90-day no compete clause to run out.

Itami tweeted the following message in response to the news:

