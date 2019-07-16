Along with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jason Statham, Helen Miren, and Idris Elba, the cast of Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw includes WWE Superstar Roman Reigns. In some ways, Johnson’s real-life cousin being cast has one of his brothers isn’t surprising. But considering that his career has involved delivering some infamously bad WWE dialogue, he wasn’t the most natural pick to cross over from pro wrestling to acting. Plus, on a much more significant note, Reigns was in treatment for leukemia around the time Hobbs & Shaw was filmed.