It’s been a big year for one of WWE‘s biggest stars (literally and figuratively), Braun Strowman. He won the tag titles with a child as his partner at WrestleMania, became Mr. Money Monster In The Bank, and will face Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at next week’s Super Show-Down in Australia. He’s also the latest WWE wrestler to appear in a major Hollywood movie, upcoming Sherlock Holmes parody film Holmes & Watson, which stars Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.

Strowman appears briefly in the trailer at 1:32, looking exactly like he does on Raw. Except this time he eats a chairshot from Reilly.

This is an exciting opportunity for one of the most charismatic performers in pro wrestling right now and a great opportunity to show your family and friends that video of him flipping an ambulance again, but we have a few questions.

It looks like he’s probably in that ring with Will Ferrell as Sherlock Holmes. Will we see him hit a running powerslam on Will Ferrell as Sherlock Holmes?

It also looks like Steve Coogan supports him in this match. Will we and can we please see an interaction between Braun Strowman and Steve Coogan???

Most importantly, will this prompt a Hollywood Strowman heel turn?

Holmes & Watson hits theaters on December 21, so we’ll know more about Strowman’s role in the film a bit more then. Hopefully he does a bit more than just eat a chair.