AEW

With a week to go before Double or Nothing, it was reported that the card for All Elite Wrestling‘s first show would be changed. PAC vs. Hangman Adam Page was set to be pulled from the PPV, allegedly after a creative disagreement. A different Double or Nothing opponent for Page has yet to be announced but the conclusion, at least for now, of his feud with Pac is now all up on YouTube. Here’s how it all played out and what it might mean.