WWE has a new-ish Wednesday programming block, so we have a new-ish live discussion thread in which you can talk about it here on With Spandex! Tonight we have new episodes of 205 Live (7/6 c), NXT (8/7 c), and the Mae Young Classic (9/8 c) on the WWE Network, as well as a 10/9 c replay of the first episode of NXT UK, which premiered at 3 pm Eastern/8 pm in the UK earlier today. Sorry we didn’t think to set up the livethread earlier for that!
But anyway, coming up for the cruiserweights:
Two weeks after attacking The Brian Kendrick, Drew Gulak will face Akira Tozawa in singles competition tonight on WWE 205 Live. Plus, why did Mike Kanellis attack Lince Dorado last week?
And on NXT (US):
A monumental edition of WWE NXT, headlined by a double main event of NXT Tag Team Champions Undisputed ERA vs. War Raiders and Nikki Cross vs. Bianca Belair, streams Wednesday on the award-winning WWE Network.
And on the Mae Young Classic:
As WWE Evolution, the site of the Mae Young Classic Final, draws near, the field of tournament competitors will continue to narrow this week with four explosive Quarterfinal Matches, including a hotly anticipated main event of Toni Storm vs. Mia Yim.
And in case you’re wondering about the premiere of NXT UK:
The inaugural episode of WWE NXT UK originated in the Corn Exchange in Cambridge and featured a knockdown-dragout matchup between Pete Dunne and Noam Dar for the WWE UK Championship. Plus, Mark Andrews locked horns with big Joe Coffey, Toni Storm took on Nina Samuels, and Dave Mastiff descended on Sid Scala.
Our five-point preview:
1) 205 Live is pre-taped now. Should they start just calling it 205? What a squandering of a rhyming title!
2) ONEY RULES
3) NXT has a double main event tonight! We all know what that means: the War Raiders vs the Undisputed ERA and Nikki Cross vs. Bianca Belair will happen simultaneously in two side-by-side rings and will be filmed split-screen like WCW World War 3 matches.
4) Will Lacey Lane get another fluke-y victory against Meiko Satomura? Will she get completely murked in like thirty seconds? Probably neither of these will happen, but I would not mind the second one.
5) I haven’t watched NXT UK yet and honestly, my biggest question about it is if they’ll subtitle any of these people’s English-language promos like they did Isla Dawn on the Mae Young Classic.
Finally Io is gonna have a match that is gonna show her potential.
I know a lot of y’all have already decided you hate Lacey Lane or whatever, but I thought that was pretty good. It told a nice story of a rookie having to fight desperately for every bit of ground even when her veteran opponent isn’t giving it her all, and the bit where she refused the handshake, not out of disrespect, but because she knew she was being patronized, was a nice touch that gave her some agency.
Oh Io
I hope Io treats Purazzo like Asuka did in NXT
NO SCORPION KICK FOR YOU, LOIS LANE
+1
Some stank on that death valley driver
(exhales)
+whew
Time-wise, this should be the equivalent of a Goldberg match, right?
Lacey Lane versus Meiko “Wrestling God” Satomura might be the most lopsided match-up I’v ever seen in a serious, non-comedy, wrestling match in my life.
Lacey Lane bought to die
Oh hey this is a thing. I came by earlier but it wasn’t posted.
TONI TIME BAY BAY
That sucks, SuperCal.
yup evryone is slowly making their way here, incidentally this is my last time on this thread since my network subscription ends today and wont be abke to renew, kinda wish i caught the nxt uk premiere earlier, hope it dont cur out before thw 2nd showing
Hope you had a chance to watch 205 and NXT… some really good matches on both shows.
Oh god, tonight’s the night. :(
Oh crap, it is, isn’t it?
yup, choose right now
Jeez, Black. Take a breath, you’re gonna pop your stitches.
“… it was……… Itami…”
Belair is the ultimate heel, because that glitter is going to be haunting Fullsail for years to come.
when she fights for the title, her opponent will randomly slip on a patch of glitter, and it turns out Belair had used this match to plant the trap there months/years prior.
i can imagine a year from now when Belair is giving her Farwell speech to head to the main roster that theres gonna be one piece of glitter right in the middle of her forehead and we all cant help but think it was one from this match
Fer gawdsake don’t give either one of them a mic!
I never thought id be mad at Black returning, but dam it i wanted a finish to that match
Yep.
Yo, these intergender storylines are rad
Alester Black is back from testicle surgery! Yay!
i loved Belairs selling of that superplex
Mauro’s abstract trivia…
I hope Full Sail has a good custodial crew. Glitter can be a bitch to vacuum up.
Bianca Belair is much further ahead of the game than Lacey Evans, of the 2 PC prospects from the past year.
DAMN!!
All that glitter is super distracting
Belair in the Christmas Tree of Woe. Sparkly!
so much glitter
I want a girl who smiles at me like Nikki smiles at the middle distance.
@SuperCal Rabies can be fun?
@brute farce i dont know, kinda grows on you
Maybe a little less foaming at the mouth, tho…
Woo, just in time for BvC! Right on time!
If Mileena (from Mortal Kombat) had a theme song, it would be Nikki Cross’ (theme song).
How the fuck does the Mae Young Classic tournament have better promotional videos than the first ever WWE all women’s pay per view?
The friggin’ Transporters!
no more ‘neel in front of ny partner poses’ please, thank you
Kairi’s beat her twice.
Kairi ain’t scared.
What a slinky babe… I could watch Britt writhe in fake agony for minutes.
I laughed when she cried out
SHUT UP, SAXT… uh, WATSON!!!
ha ha ha +1
lol she’s just Dwight Yankum
“Shayna’s gonna kill you!”
In spite of the ‘fishy’ ending, helluva match!
ha!
he ‘Rob’ed them of the titles
damn, i was gonna ask whatever happened to bobby fish
dude, Hanson vs Otis amiright
Hosslemania.
So I just got out of a gold outing, but I heard Mustafa Ali’s promo was great and listened to it.
Why has that dude not won like 30 Cruiser titles?
Ali is top notch.
The boy is hot fire.
I don’t know about anyone else, but when 205 Live originated, this fatal 5 way was the style of wrestling I was hoping for.
+1
By the way, speaking of great showings, great showing by Noam Dar in that match against Pete Dunne.
I love when matches have guys that you don’t think would get that next-level match booking and end up vastly exceeding your expectations, and Dar did that.
People always mention dream matches, but Dar’s name never comes up. I hope his match in the 1st U.K. episode changes people’s perceptions.
also disnt catch it, it came on when i just got to work so couldnt watch anyway
Shit… had no idea. Will have to watch on delay.
Did you catch it? NXT U.K. aired on the network earlier today at 3 PM.
careful, no spoilers
Hey, it’s up!
A little sloppy here and there, but what a friggin’ match! Everybody looked good and glad (mostly) Lio is still alive after Tony threw him out of the ring.
same, never saw any of his previous work so this is all i know of him
Not a fan of Lio’s mic work, but this was the best I’ve seen him in the ring.
yeah that shit was too close
I was worried this Thread was already dead and buried, glad to see it back….I found it just in time for a 15 minute block of commercials, but still, glad it’s here
its cool, me and @miklonus were getting lonely
Tony Nese with that Becky Lynch booking.
This guy is on a roll.
It seems like the gang’s rolling back in, so it’s all good now.
Short show by the way.
so a two man open discussion tonight
lol
Nese! yall went with Nese! turn heel Ced!
This crowd is “hot”.