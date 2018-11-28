WWE 205 Live, NXT, And NXT UK Open Discussion Thread 11/28/18

WWE

Here’s the With Spandex live discussion thread for the WWE Network’s Wednesday night programming block! Tonight we have two new episodes of NXT UK (3 and 4 ET, with replays starting at 9), a new installment of 205 Live at 7 ET, and NXT (US) at 8.

Official WWE preview for the UK shows:

Today at 3 ET / 12 PT on WWE Network, the turbulent world of NXT UK reaches new heights with a pair of explosive main events.

And for 205 Live:

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander will team up with his friend Mustafa Ali to battle current champion Buddy Murphy and his training partner, Tony Nese, in tag team action. Plus, Hideo Itami returns to action.

And for NXT:

Secure the ring and bar the door, because two of NXT’s biggest and strongest Superstars, “Limitless” Keith Lee and “The Freak” Lars Sullivan, are set for battle on this week’s edition of WWE NXT, emanating from San Jose, Calif. [Yes, WWE.com said “Calif” at the time this article was written.]

Our five-point preview:

1) One of those explosive UK main events is Pete Dunne vs. Jordan Devlin for the WWE UK Championship. Devlin’s face looks like if you slightly changed the dimensions on a picture of Finn Balor, so I recommend he paint up for an edge.

2) It’s a battle of the blonde Aussies (Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley) to become the first NXT UK Women’s Champion unless maybe Meiko Satomura and Io Shirai run in to DVD/moonsault them for Mae Young revenge?

3) “Will Itami resume his quest for respect, or will he just destroy anyone who opposes him?” Why not both???

4) Alexander and Ali would be a “Can they coexist?” tag team, except they’re both the most upstanding dudes, non-Keith Lee division, in the company.

5) Speaking of Lee, he’s totally pouncing Lars Sullivan directly up to the main roster, right?

If you want us to keep doing this Wednesday night WWE open thread, participate in it! Also, come back tomorrow for the Best and Worsts of NXT and NXT UK!