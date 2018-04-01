Rumors are all over the place about Hulk Hogan’s rumored return to WWE, with the company releasing a statement saying he has not signed any contract with them while other reports claim one is imminent. Outside of that, he has a well of support from numerous former and current WWE employees, including Ric Flair and Mark Henry.

Henry’s comments led to the latest exchange with Hulk Hogan following his appearance at the premiere for HBO’s Andre The Giant documentary. The Hulkster agrees with Henry’s sentiment that he needs to apologize to the black wrestlers in the company for his comments made public during the Gawker trial, but added one extra bit to it according to TMZ: