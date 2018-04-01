Rumors are all over the place about Hulk Hogan’s rumored return to WWE, with the company releasing a statement saying he has not signed any contract with them while other reports claim one is imminent. Outside of that, he has a well of support from numerous former and current WWE employees, including Ric Flair and Mark Henry.
Henry’s comments led to the latest exchange with Hulk Hogan following his appearance at the premiere for HBO’s Andre The Giant documentary. The Hulkster agrees with Henry’s sentiment that he needs to apologize to the black wrestlers in the company for his comments made public during the Gawker trial, but added one extra bit to it according to TMZ:
“I totally agree with him, not to the black wrestlers, to all the wrestlers. What I said was way out of line and I’m forever sorry for that.”
All Apologies Matter, eh?
Holy shit!
His return will happen at the Monday Night Raw the night after Wrestlemania, where he will apologize and then ask the crowd why there never has been an African American WWE Champion ? He will next introduce Bobbly Lashley as his client / protege and next challenger for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship (which he retains against Roman in crowd shocking end to Wrestlemania).