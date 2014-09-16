Hulk Hogan Checked In From The Set Of WWE’s Star-Studded ‘Celebrity Death Pool’

WWE Studios promises that its upcoming comedy Celebrity Death Pool will star “an increasing number of other celebrities,” because there must be a line a mile long to get in on this bad boy. In case you forgot, as I definitely forgot, Ken Jeong stars as a “struggling night club owner” who decides that he’s going to pay off his debt to a loan shark by murdering David Hasselhoff so he can win his – you guessed it – Celebrity Death Pool. So what kind of other Q-list stars have joined them for this zany ride? Hulk Hogan, obviously, and the number of celebrities must have increased so much, because Rick Fox is on the set, too, which means that there are only four people left on Earth who haven’t signed on.
Of course, if you’re like me and forgot that this movie is a thing, or you had just blocked it out like The Marine 13: Scrub Those Latrines, Maggot! and the Leprechaun reboot, the Hulkster’s Tweet from the set was classic B-movie dick-riding. OMG A HANGOVER 4?!?! Rad popular movie reference, Hulkster. If his finger’s not on his daughter’s ass, it’s definitely on the pulse of comedy.
Hangover part 4. Brother HH http://t.co/QsQoPRAXBp—
Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 16, 2014
And now, here’s my nominee for the saddest Tweet of 2014:
Please don’t feed the overly-bronzed animals, people.
Together at last!
Hogan using “HH” as a signature on his tweets must endeat him greatly to Nazi skinheads.
He is blonde and muscular
Blonde + Muscular = Final Solution
Rick Fox was good in OZ…and decent on the Celtics in the mid 90’s
This movie actually sounds like it could be pretty funny
I thought the headline was a snarky dig at Hogan and the movie he was in. I really wish is been right.
I still don’t get how The Rick Fox Foul Face never became a thing.
Dude ALWAYS looked like he just walked in on someone fucking his wife when he got called for a foul. Like he was about to angry cry.
Man, this is actually a great idea. Think about the RANDOM Z-list celebrities that would come out of the woodwork. Chachi, Willie Aames Nicole Eggert, and that’s just from Charles in Charge.
One half of the Corey’s, the surviving members of the Love Boat, Newman from Seinfeld, Ray J, Muggsy Bogues, Ron Burgundy’s moustache, the midget that was inside R2-D2.
I can’t wait!
I’m sorry are we pretending we’re not going to watch this?
@Burnsy, your continued names for Marine sequels make my day, man.
Assuming Jeong doesn’t play up his Asian minstrel act, this actually sounds like it could work.