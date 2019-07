WWE Raw

We’re guessing you read the headline and thought, “because he’s old?” and you’re right, but there’s more to it than that. Plus, he’s Hulk Hogan, so you never really know. Given their brief interaction at Raw Reunion, a Saudi prince could’ve easily requested Hogan vs. Flair.

On his recent episode of The Steve Austin Show, Hogan explained that he can’t wrestle again, even if he wanted to keep going, because of multiple laser spine surgeries and severe arthritis.