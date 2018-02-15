Hulk Hogan Asked For A Lot Of Money To Join The Bullet Club

According to a recent report from Sports Illustrated, New Japan Pro Wrestling reached out to WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan to make an appearance at last month’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12.
The plan for Hogan was to join the Bullet Club as an “honorary member.” The Young Bucks have been angling to get Hogan to join the Bullet Club for a while, reintroducing the idea in an interview with SI last year.
“I’d love to welcome Hulk in,” said Matt. “He’s honestly my favorite wrestler of all time, so working with him in any capacity would be fun.”
“I’d love to have him walk us down the aisle at the Tokyo Dome while the three of us play air guitar,” added Nick. “That would be a dream come true.”
Wrestle Kingdom, the biggest show of the year for New Japan Pro Wrestling, seemed like the perfect time for Hogan to finally make his Bullet Club debut. The only thing that sidelined it – Hogan’s asking price. Hulk reportedly asked for a reported $750,000 to make a one time appearance. Three-quarters of a million dollars seems like a steep price to make a non-wrestling appearance, but I’d say that is a bargain considering he used to be a leader of the Millionaire’s Club.
Wow. Thank god that Hulk Hogan is a self aggrandizing, greedy, scum bag or he might have ruined Wrestle Kingdom and the Bullet Club.
+1
+1 brotha
Did Hogan get any of that Gawker f**k money? If so, I would think he would do this at a discount to ease his way back into the public eye – eventually moving back to the WWE.
Also, someone please tell the Bucks that nobody wants to see air-guitar.
I’m guessing Hogan’s greedy ass thinks $750k is a discounted appearance fee.
Kyle O’Reilly would beg to differ.
Hogan needs Bullet Club. Bullet Club does not need Hogan.
Please, dear Bucks of Youth, do not give into the temptation of assuaging Hogan’s recent acute attack of existential and relevancy angst by bringing him into the fold. He will leave a greasy orange stain upon the Club. He’s had more than his share of time as a bad boy/cool heel back in the nWo days.
The same goes for WWE regarding his petitioning for yet another last run with the company. Please don’t make it happen.
I mean, Bullet Club as an wrestling thing has obviously plateaued. Their merch sells like crazy, but the actual group is a mess. Hogan couldn’t have made it any worse.
Hogan would not have increased the gross of that show anywhere close to 750k so I’m glad NJPW turned him down.
I’m also sad to learn that the Bucks do not consider a Kliq member their favorite wrestler of all time.