Hulk Hogan Asked For A Lot Of Money To Join The Bullet Club

According to a recent report from Sports Illustrated, New Japan Pro Wrestling reached out to WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan to make an appearance at last month’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12.

The plan for Hogan was to join the Bullet Club as an “honorary member.” The Young Bucks have been angling to get Hogan to join the Bullet Club for a while, reintroducing the idea in an interview with SI last year.

“I’d love to welcome Hulk in,” said Matt. “He’s honestly my favorite wrestler of all time, so working with him in any capacity would be fun.” “I’d love to have him walk us down the aisle at the Tokyo Dome while the three of us play air guitar,” added Nick. “That would be a dream come true.”

Wrestle Kingdom, the biggest show of the year for New Japan Pro Wrestling, seemed like the perfect time for Hogan to finally make his Bullet Club debut. The only thing that sidelined it – Hogan’s asking price. Hulk reportedly asked for a reported $750,000 to make a one time appearance. Three-quarters of a million dollars seems like a steep price to make a non-wrestling appearance, but I’d say that is a bargain considering he used to be a leader of the Millionaire’s Club.