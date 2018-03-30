Hulk Hogan Is Definitely Not Going To Be At WrestleMania 34, Probably

03.30.18 2 hours ago 6 Comments

Ever since audio of Hulk Hogan making racist remarks surfaced in 2015, the WWE legend has been on the outs with the company who made him famous. Hogan was let go from his WWE contract, scrubbed from WWE.com entirely — even being taken out of their online Hall Of Fame section — and was removed from all promotional videos. Basically, WWE did their best to erase the biggest name in the history of WWE, which is pretty damn difficult.

Of course, ever since Hogan was pushed out, speculation has been running rampant — speculationmania has been running wild, even — as to when the Hulkster would be let back in. First, we had the rumors of his return at WrestleMania 32, which turned out to be false. Then, there were the rumors — from Brooke Hogan, even! — that Hulk would return at WrestleMania 33, which, again, turned out to be false.

This year feels a bit different, though: A slew of contracted WWE talent have spoken out in support of Hogan returning, including Jerry Lawler, Ric Flair and Mark Henry. Then there’s the fact that 2018 WWE Hall Of Fame inductee Hillbilly Jim has requested Hogan induct him. Then, this happened:

