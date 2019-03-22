WWE Is Bringing Back Hulk Hogan For WrestleMania 35 Weekend

WWE Network

The slow, inevitable reintegration of Hulk Hogan into the WWE Universe continues.

The path from disgraced wrestling legend to literally Chris Hemsworth has gone through a lot of steps, from a hosting gig at WWE’s controversial Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia to a Raw appearance in tribute to his late friend Mean Gene Okerlund. He also popped up to help announce WrestleMania coming to Tampa, FL, in 2020. The latest, at least according to a report from Mike Johnson over at PWI, is a return to WrestleMania. Well, WrestleMania weekend, at least.

While he could make an appearance at WrestleMania proper — as “Hogan’s going to be on WrestleMania” rumors pop up every single year — the current rumor is that Hogan’s being brought in to appear at the Hall of Fame in support of his best friend and occasional real-life blood rival, Brother Bruti.