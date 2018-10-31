Oh Boy, Hulk Hogan Is Now Being Advertised For WWE Crown Jewel

10.31.18 17 Comments

It was inevitable, but it looks like the moment is finally here: formerly disgraced wrestling legend Hulk Hogan will be making his return to WWE at their Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia event on Friday, if advertisements on WWE.com are to be believed.

Hogan’s image and profile popped up on WWE’s official event page for Crown Jewel, which you can view here. In the event that it gets taken down, either for “surprise” reasons or “other,” here are a few screenshots:

WWE.com

