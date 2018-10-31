Oh Boy, Hulk Hogan Is Now Being Advertised For WWE Crown Jewel

It was inevitable, but it looks like the moment is finally here: formerly disgraced wrestling legend Hulk Hogan will be making his return to WWE at their Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia event on Friday, if advertisements on WWE.com are to be believed.
Hogan’s image and profile popped up on WWE’s official event page for Crown Jewel, which you can view here. In the event that it gets taken down, either for “surprise” reasons or “other,” here are a few screenshots:
Maybe he’ll finally give the win back to Iron Shiek and be humbled in front of the world.
As long as Shiek doesn’t try to fuck his ass, Jabroni.
[youtu.be]
That would be even better
You’ll still watch.
Still dying on that hill, huh?
You know the pop when he walks out on RAW on Monday is going to be gigantic.
Dolph Ziggler is missing from the page. May not mean anything, but maybe Hogan related.
A horrible, horrible part of me really wants to see Dolph sell Hogan’s offense. Could he outdo Shawn Michaels rolling his eyes at the Hulkster in wrestling form?
Real American is still the greatest song of all time.
Vince: “Might as well get all our bad publicity in one shot”.
I do feel bad for the WWE PR department.
They’re in PR, they gave up on having a soul long ago
How to try and deflect from you going to Saudi Arabia: Bring in Hulk Hogan and his racism as a lightning rod!
I think most of us who were uncomfortable with his return were prepared for the inevitability of it but LOL way to go WWE. I guess you don’t have to give a shit about anything when you’re raking in that Saudi money
Makes sense. Hogan is a hero for every right wing douchebag who thinks he’s the raddest bro in the world for “not giving a fuck” about empathy, social justice and human rights!
Why is kurt in a suit?
Hey Siri, how do I double-cancel my WWE Network subscription?