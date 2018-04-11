A Couple Of NXT Superstars Caused A Big Title Change On Smackdown Live

#WWE
04.10.18 16 mins ago

USA Network

During Tuesday night’s episode of Smackdown Live, the WWE Universe was introduced to a new general manager, and later in the evening they were introduced to a couple new Superstars in the women’s division.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair came to the ring to celebrate retaining her title and breaking Asuka’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania. She wondered who she would be making magic with next in the women’s division, and that’s when she got cut off by With Spandex’s favorite duo — the Iconic Duo, consisting of NXT Superstars Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.

As is their wont, the Iconic Duo ran down and mocked Flair, in their Iconic and inimitable fashion. Flair had finally heard all she could take, and she attacked them. They quickly turned the tables, overwhelming the champ and beating her down both inside and outside the ring.

They sent Flair over the announce table and into the post, and left her completely laid out. Certainly a great way to make a big statement in their first night on the main roster. Oh, and then Carmella cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase, of course.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSbillie kayCARMELLAcharlotte flairpeyton royceSMACKDOWN LIVETHE ICONIC DUOWWEwwe smackdown live

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 4 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 4 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 weeks ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP