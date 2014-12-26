If You’re Wondering Where Sheamus Is, He Bought A DeLorean And Went Back In Time

In addition to being 6-foot-4 and full of muscles, former WWE Champion Sheamus is a humongous dork. It’s our favorite thing about him. He wants to play Venom in the next Spider-Man movie, may already have a role in Star Wars Episode VII and wants to beat up Justin Bieber. Here’s something else to add to the list: fella bought a DeLorean for Christmas.

Our sources tell us the Celtic Warrior went searching for a DeLorean last weekend — and hit up Just Toys Classic Cars in Orlando for a test drive. He clearly fell in love with it on the spot … ’cause he scooped it up for around $55K. Unclear if Seamus is a “Future” fanatic … but he can forget about a road trip to 1955. The seller tells us the car — which is more than 30-years-old — has a “tough time getting to 88 miles per hour.” (via TMZ)

Here’s the best part: it’s already canon.

In Back to the Future III, Marty McFly meets his great great grandfather “Seamus.” Look familiar?

It even explains why Sheamus dresses the way he does. He fits in perfectly in the 1880s. Now Sheamus has not only connected the Muppets to WWE continuity by being related to Beaker, he’s connected Hill Valley. One day we’re gonna stumble onto a YouTube clip of a match from the 1950s with the announcer yelling, “Bruno! Bruno, it’s Marvin. Your cousin, Marvin Sammartino. You know that new style you’re looking for? Well, look at this!”