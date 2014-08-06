If You’ve Ever Wanted To See WWE’s Cesaro In A Sword Fight, Watch This

Hypothetical conversation you and I should be having right now:
“Would you want to see Cesaro in a sword fight?”
“YES.”
“Okay, here’s this.”
WWE’s Cesaro steps out of the squared circle to challenge Aubrey in an all out sword fight dual! Seth Rollins watches on. Will Cesaro’s strength be too much for Aubrey? First to 10 strikes to the head or torso wins. Relatively simultaneous strikes are ruled a ‘wash’.
The new King Of Swing(ing A Sword)!
The Aubrey in question is “Warrior Poet” Aubrey Marcus, CEO of Onnit. The best part of the clip is definitely Seth Rollins hanging back and snickering the entire time while he records it on his phone. I kept waiting for Dean Ambrose to barge in and start beating him to death with a wooden sword.
The rematch had better end with Aubrey getting swung around by the ankles.
This is not the fanfiction I was looking for.
Yes. And “while Seth Rollins watches” added some extra intrigue.
Under Cesaro’s name, instead of “WWE Superstar” it should have read “Former WWE Superstar, Current Jobber”.
First Seth Rollins betrays The Shield, now he films vertical video. We have reached the point of no return, he is dead to me forever!
Top heel 2014.
Why would you fence with sticks? Why not fence with swords?
Because they aren’t actually fencing?
It’s basically bamboo fencing.
Very competitive match between the two. Real fun clash of styles (one person with technique, the other with none). Random Wednesday Goodness right there.
Seth’s comment at the end now makes me sad that they didn’t cast Cesaro as Shredder in the new Ninja Turtles movie. But then I’m a mark for modern pro wrestlers making Kevin Nash look shitty, slow, untalented, and irrelevant.
agreed
*duel
Giant fucking super shredder
-Seth Rollins
I’m disappointed that I’m now seeing this video. Drat.