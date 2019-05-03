Brian Cage Suffered A Back Injury Winning The Impact World Championship

05.03.19 1 hour ago

Impact Wrestling

The fact that we’re not currently covering Impact on a weekly basis around here might be related to recent additions to their roster, but it certainly has nothing to do with Brian Cage, a great wrestler with a fantastic look and no shortage of charisma. Cage won the Impact World Championship from Johnny Impact this Sunday on the Rebellion PPV, in a match that was the culmination of a long messy feud that featured heel turns for both Johnny and his wife, Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie. Just in his moment of triumph however, Cage was struck by real-life bad luck.

