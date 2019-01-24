Impact Wrestling

There’s a lot of big talk recently about “signing wars” as WWE does its best to keep talent away from All Elite Wrestling, while Impact also does their best to remain relevant. Most of that talk is about young talent, but sometimes guys with more experience are pursued as well, and not just Chris Jericho. Two guys who have been central to Impact Wrestling since the company’s earliest days as TNA, Abyss and Sonjay Dutt, have left that company and are believed to be heading to WWE. We know for sure that they left Impact, because Impact President Ed Nordholm confirmed it in a statement to Wrestling Inc: