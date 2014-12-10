Impact Wrestling Debuted A New Logo, And Yes, It’s As Bad As You Think It Is

If you’ve wondered what kind of changes are to come with Impact Wrestling’s move to Destination America, Dixie Carter took to twitter earlier to announce what are hopefully the first of many to come. A new home deserves a fresh new logo, and…oh…oh my, that’s what you’re going with?
Eeeeeyyyyuuuuuup. Someone, nay, multiple people saw this – a logo that looks like the entirety of AJ Styles put into a PowerPoint slide – and said oh yeah, that’s the one for us! Now look, there are a lot of cool things that Global Force Wrestling is doing that could set a great precedent in the industry, like partnering with New Japan, and bringing more awareness to small indie promotions and wrestlers in other countries (like our beloved Evie). Making all of your professional wrestling logos look like they were designed by an unpaid intern at a security company desperate for that elusive mall cop contract, however, is not one of them.
Of course, because ~corporate synergy~ or whatever, the Impact Wrestling Superstars have not been getting hype, but staying hype about the new logo as well. The Monster Abyss took time out from his busy schedule of eating crustless cucumber sandwiches and playing pinochle with James Storm in the woods somewhere to send this kayfabe-busting tweet:
I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out that The Monster Abyss having a purple sparkly bishōjo twitter background is the highlight of my week, and is doing nothing to dissuade me from the idea that boy wrestling is just one giant reverse harem anime.
I repeat what I said on Twitter… why did they feel the need to throw the Avengers logo “A” in there?
All the letters being diagonal, then the A being MORE diagonal bothers me so much.
I thought I saw that.. Clearly that A isn’t in that Font set… #TwoSemestersOfGraphicDesign
What Brandon said. This logo is going to bother me so much (assuming I’m still not snickering at the penis).
I had this dream that Netflix picked up TNA. I wish that was the case.
That’d just be one more suggestion I’d have to tell Max “No.” to…
I guess this means the six-sided ring is staying.
I’m just waiting for them to refer to it as “stepping inside the hexagon”
I’m not sure what you all expected from a B-Rate wrestling company. They’ve been bad for so long that it was obvious the first thing they did would be mediocre at best…
The worse part, to me, is that they keeping that horrible six-sided ring as apparent by the logo. Ill pass.
Also, Im confused…are they dropping the TNA and only keeping Impact? This wrestling promotion has no identity, that makes it impossible to do an effective logo that isnt just a bunch of gradients and slanted letters to look cool.
The show was always called impact, like Raw and Smackdown not being called WWE’s raw
It looks like the logo from the company I got karate equipment from when I was 12. I’m 25 now for reference.
I was thinking it looked like the logo for either protein powder, or one of those companies that will teach you how to make money flipping houses.
I was going to say generic brand razors but you nailed it with the protein powder. Just add some more hexagons to make it look like a diagram of a molecule and you could stock it in GNC tomorrow.
Yeah, there’s nothing particularly upsetting about that logo. Small step down maybe, but holy shit, you people are coming off as the whiniest nitpickers ever right now. Stick to the shit that’s actually wrong with the company, because it isn’t like there aren’t still tons of actual problems with TNA to gripe about.
you know you’re making a good point when you use the phrase “you people”
Exactly. The point of it is that its something different…which is the the only thing alluring about Impact is the possibility it could be new & different….Also to show us that apparently its not TNA anymore…also to piss me off with the threat of that 6 sided ring
@Brandon- I figured someone would call it out, but you’re the last person on here I would’ve expected to pick on the obvious, intentional “you people” instead of the actual comment. I’m a little disappointed, not gonna front.
Did I make this in my 9th grade media class?
It’d look roughly 98% better (and that’s science) without the blue underline under IMPACT. But for a company which derived its name from a tits & ass joke, this is real progress. For the fourth-best wrestling promotion in America, this isn’t bad.
I’m sure if it’s revealed Rockstar Spud or EC3 designed the logo Danielle would suggest it become a museum piece.
When did TNA become an evil technology corporation from a shitty sci fi movie?
If you take “wrestling” out of the logo, it looks like one of those knockoff “Tapout” t-shirts they sell at the flea market.
Since everyone is talking about it, I guess the logo is working.
I…don’t dislike it.
And to be fair: aren’t must things in life just juicy cocks pointing in different directions?
It looks like the logo for a low budget Playstation 2 game
Wait, isn’t the “I” supposed to be lower case, and the rest upper case?
Not anymore – IT’S A WHOLE NEW ERA!
They should use this opportunity for a complete brand and company reboot. No champs, dissolve some teams and factions, let the WWE ECW guys go and repackage or at least repurpose some of the shittier characters.
I… do not get why anyone would passionately hate that. it’s as fine as the definition of the word could be.
also, I shouldn’t pick on your humor because that is subjective to each person, but, this is the kind of stuff we make fun of Cena or Mr. Anderson (for example) for, you know? I’m not calling anybody “hypocrite” or anything, but I expect a better taste than that from you :/
