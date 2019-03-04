The Knockout Report 3/1/19: Remembrance Of Things To Come

Impact Wrestling

Last week on Impact, Tessa Blanchard interrupted Delilah Doom’s debut match against Alisha Edwards, and LAX fought the Lucha Bros again. Now without further ado, here’s the Knockout Report for March 1, 2019.

Scarlett Bordeaux Might Still Be Teasing Us

Shouldn’t Scarlett Bordeaux’s debut match have happened by now? Is this really happening, or are they just going to keep teasing us with it while she continues to only appear in backstage segments wearing increasingly tiny tops? Technically, I’m not sure what she wore this week qualified as a top; it’s more of a ribbon. Anyway, she’s supposed to announce her first opponent next week. Maybe it’ll be Madison Rayne, who’s been announced as returning. Alternately, she could pick Delilah Doom, which would be fun. Or maybe she’ll just walk out at the end of the Dark War, when half the Knockouts are laying beaten and bloody around the ring, and just point at one of them.