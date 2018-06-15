The Knockout Report: Return Of The Valkyrie

Hello Impact fans and curious rubberneckers! I’m Elle Collins, and this is the Knockout Report. I’ll fill you in on everything that happens in Impact Wrestling, but I’m always going to lead with the Knockouts Division, because they deserve it. You can follow me on Twitter here, With Spandex here, and Uproxx here. You can watch Impact Wrestling on Pop every Thursday at 8 p.m. Then on Fridays, read this column and share it with everyone you know.
Last week Eddie Edwards and Sami Callahan went to the woods to kill each other, and Tessa Blanchard beat the hell out of Kiera Hogan.
Without further ado, here’s the Knockout Report for June 14, 2018.
I really liked the Blanchard/Hogan match. Kiera showed a lot of fire (so to speak) and Tessa showed she’s the tough asskicker she claims to be. The Knockouts division is all upside right now, I’m really digging it. You’re right that the Moose/Drake match being a pretape from HoH was a strange way to have a #1 contender match to determine the headliner of a PPV. And the video they were doing in the middle of the show about the mystery attacks was confusing at first showing the back of a guy’s head with antlers, since it made me think it was Moose. Made more sense at the end of the show. Lots of good stuff happening right now.