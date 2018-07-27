The Knockout Report: Slammiversary’s Aftermath And A ‘Smoke Show’

#TNA #Impact Wrestling
07.27.18 57 mins ago

Impact Wrestling

Hello Impact fans and curious rubberneckers! I’m Elle Collins, and this is the Knockout Report. I’ll fill you in on everything that happens in Impact Wrestling, but I’m always going to lead with the Knockouts Division, because they deserve it. You can follow me on Twitter here, With Spandex here, and Uproxx here. You can watch Impact Wrestling on Pop every Thursday at 8 p.m. Then on Fridays, read this column and share it with everyone you know.

Last week was the Go Home Show for Sunday’s excellent Slammiversary PPV.

Without further ado, here’s the Knockout Report for July 26, 2018.

Around The Web

TOPICS#TNA#Impact Wrestling
TAGSIMPACT WRESTLINGKnockout ReportTNA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 1 week ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.20.18 1 week ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP