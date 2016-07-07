‘The Final Deletion’ Gave Impact Wrestling An Enormous Ratings Boost

From Chris Jericho to literally everyone else, the wrestling internet lost its collective sh*t earlier this week over Matt Hardy and ‘The Final Deletion’ of his brother Jeff. The insane Impact Wrestling main event featured hologram drones, a baby’s birthday party, loads of fireworks, and even more attempted murder, and that’s not even scratching the surface of everything that happened. The discussion of it was inescapable that Tuesday, and Impact managed to translate that buzz into ratings.
According to Showbuzz Daily, Impact Wrestling had its best showing since moving to Pop TV with 410,000 viewers, and its best rating in over a year. This is a huge jump from the previous episode that only did 322,000.
The question now is whether or not Impact can keep that going. While people may have loved the Hardys shenanigans, it’s also a huge jump to assume people will want to tune in this week to watch Bobby Lashley talk a bunch and then wrestle Eddie Edwards (sorry, Eddie). Though there are always standout moments to each episode, we won’t know until next week whether the show has earned back any good will, or if people are just going to watch Matt Hardy gush over a xylophone over and over again.
Oh hell, let’s watch that right now:
Haven’t watched, only read and heard about it… but what the hell is that accent?????
Outstanding
From what I can gather, his gardener is a Spaniard and he uses that accent only when he speaks directly to him.
Broken Matt is a linguistical cameleon.
That accent is…
/kisses tips of fingers
Magnifique
I’m glad it got them some added success. I just hope they’re smart enough to leave it as something unique and special, and don’t try to do it more to keep ratings. Still, I’m buying extraordinary xylophones for every infant in my family for Christmas
I doubt the ratings boost will last, but it was well deserved and this moment of relevance for TNA is the most they’ve had in years, and well deserved.
I hope they put out the entire Broken Matt/Brother Nero saga out on DVD. I need to own the entire thing forever, complete with multi-Willows, Reby tossing a fake Maxel, powerbomb through Casio keyboard, and, of course, The Final Deletion.
Also with audio commentary from Matt in-character
Extraordinary!
It’s a dilapidated boat!
Best part of the whole damn video, for me.
Best part for me (of which there was a lot of good ones) was Matt almost setting himself on fire right at the end.
If you’d had told 15 year old me that Matt and Jeff Hardy would be facing off against each other in this type of match I’d have thought you were nuts… and also that it would be as amazing as it sounds.
I also find it funny that some of the smarks (cough, What Culture) are dissecting this feud like it’s Hart/HBK and can’t just appreciate it for the crazy shit it is (and is intentionally being).
They can’t really talk now when WCPW is resembling an infantile version of WWE with lesser talent.
I mean it’s only two episodes in but yeah…kinda looking like they bit off more than they can chew with WCPW right now. I’m rooting for them though.
Holy damn that’s less than I thought they regularly get. How much do their talent get paid?
That’s just the US numbers. I’m sure it’s at least double that worldwide, and even that might be a cynical underestimation.
But it is important to note that for all their parading themselves as a “global brand”, that is also why they still exist.