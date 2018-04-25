The Aces And Ehs Of Impact Wrestling Redemption

#TNA #Impact Wrestling
04.25.18 1 hour ago

Impact Wrestling

Hello, and welcome to weekly Impact Wrestling coverage on With Spandex. And also welcome to me, LaToya Ferguson, your recapper and friend. Who loves ya, baby? Me, the person who gets down to the nitty and the especially gritty of Impact Wrestling every week just for you.

Now for some good housekeeping: You can follow me on Twitter here, With Spandex here, and Uproxx here. And don’t forget to watch Impact Wrestling on Pop at 8 pm on Thursdays so you can read these pieces and share them with the online world. That shouldn’t be too difficult, should it?

Previously: Recaps. Even more recaps than usual too, all thanks to Alberto El Patron.

But be still my wrestling heart. I wrote that Redemption had all the tools to be a good (even great) pay-per-view. In fact, it would be difficult for Impact Wrestling to include the very apparent problems with the weekly TV into the pay-per-view. Voy did this show exceed my expectations. It exceeded a lot of people’s expectations, and now the key is to continue to do that on TV. We shall see. Until then, let’s look back at the most appropriately titled pay-per-view ever, shall we? Also: NEW BELTS, BABY!

Around The Web

TOPICS#TNA#Impact Wrestling
TAGSIMPACT WRESTLINGTHE ACES AND EHS OF IMPACT WRESTLINGTNA

Listen To This

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 8 hours ago
Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 1 day ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 1 day ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 1 day ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 2 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 2 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP