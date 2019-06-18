As we’ve discussed at length, on this website and across the internet, it’s a strange time to be a pro wrestler with a contract. With All Elite Wrestling and other companies offering the possibility of new opportunities, contracts that seemed good as recently as last year are suddenly stacking up differently. That and other factors have led a number of performers to attempt to get released from their contracts with both WWE and Impact, to varying degrees of success. Scarlett Bordeaux, who reportedly requested her release about a month ago, has finally gotten out of her Impact Wrestling contract, as the company revealed on Twitter:
Impact Wrestling Has Released Scarlett Bordeaux
Elle Collins 06.18.19 45 mins ago
