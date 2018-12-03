Saturday, December 1, turned out to be a historic day in the history of foreign objects. Everybody in hardcore wrestling has hit their opponents with ladders, chairs, tables, trash cans, sticks of various kinds, even parts of the wrestling ring itself. But Shane Mercer, during a match at The Resistance, a hardcore promotion in Summit, Illinois, got more innovative than usual when he picked up a section of bleachers from the gymnasium floor, hoisted it over his head, and used it as a weapon against his opponents.
Watch This Wrestler Attack His Opponents With An Entire Section Of Bleachers
There are 3 comments
That was cool, but would’ve been better if those two guys could take a realistic looking bump.
Cool, but it looked like garbage. Not sure if it’s his fault or his opponents’ for their terrible bumps, but it reminds me of a HHH quote: If you can’t do it well, don’t do it.
Probably still wasn’t the finish. ;)