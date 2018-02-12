Ivory Is Being Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame, Finally

WWE Network

Despite being conspicuous by her absence during the stand-and-wave for female pioneers at Raw 25 and the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match, WWE made a very good decision this week by announcing former Women’s Champion Ivory as the newest member of their Hall of Fame class of 2018.

In addition to being a 3-time Women’s Champion, Ivory is also a former wearer of the G.L.O.W. crown, making her the first Gorgeous Lady of Wrestling inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame. If Kharma ever gets in, she counts, right?

From the announcement, made on ESPN: