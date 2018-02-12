Ivory Is Being Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame, Finally

Despite being conspicuous by her absence during the stand-and-wave for female pioneers at Raw 25 and the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match, WWE made a very good decision this week by announcing former Women’s Champion Ivory as the newest member of their Hall of Fame class of 2018.
In addition to being a 3-time Women’s Champion, Ivory is also a former wearer of the G.L.O.W. crown, making her the first Gorgeous Lady of Wrestling inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame. If Kharma ever gets in, she counts, right?
From the announcement, made on ESPN:
Good for her, she definitely deserves the spot. Also, how has no one wifed her up?
Good question!
Dereliction of duty across the whole of men everywhere, shameful thing.
Isn’t she married to Fit Finlay?
Seriously, never married? I’m a bit surprised. Oh an congrats on the induction lol
Ivory. Great, definitely deserves it, loves me some Ivory….but ummm…where’s Chyna?
think of the children!!!!!
You’d think after having the decency to drop her name during Raw 25 this would be the year The induct Chyna, I mean I know there CAN be two women the same year but…
Am I the only one who isn’t that bowled over by Ivory? The GLOW-WWE bridge is cool and I did like her in RTC, and there’s something to be said for longevity compared to the other women of that era, but otherwise I’m struggling to remember anything of hers that struck me as HoF worthy. Certainly not a *bad* wrestler or anything, but similar in impact to, say, Sheamus. This feels like a Hall of Pretty Good induction.
But that said, I can absolutely be persuaded otherwise.
I mean, Koko B Ware is in the Hall of Fame, Ivory is way above him in terms of who belongs in the Hall.
Right but everyone outside of Memphis agrees that Koko B Ware probably doesn’t deserve to be in. And my guess would be that if he wasn’t inducted and came up for discussion now, he wouldn’t get in.
Fun bird, good singer, decent name in the territories, but not exactly HOF material.