Jackie Chan Will Fight Former Divas Champion Eve Torres Or Fall In Love With Her Or Whatever In A New Movie

Former WWE Diva Eve Torres announced via her Twitter that she’s accepted a role in an upcoming Jackie Chan project:
I am SUPER excited to announce that I am off to Beijing, China for a sweet role in an upcoming film! I am totally thrilled because I will be working with one of my childhood idols, Jackie Chan! I will be learning from the best, working hard, and having a blast, so I may have limited internet access in China. I will try to keep you guys posted with pictures, blogs, and updates over the next couple months! – evetorres.com
She’ll star alongside Jackie Chan and Johnny Knoxville in Skiptrace, the story of a Hong Kong detective who teams up with an American gambler to battle a Chinese criminal. The film, set for release in 2016, is helmed by director Renny Harlin, known for his work on films scuh as Die Hard 2, Cliffhanger, and the critically adored Andrew Dice Clay epic The Adventures of Ford Fairlaine.
Eve Torres was probably one of the best things WWE had going for it before she left to marry into some unheard of family and empower women. I don’t get hype, I stay hype for her having nice things outside of wrestling.
Eve Torres and Jackie Chan are awesome.
Eve doing glamor shots over fallen opponents was flat-out hysterical. What a waste to think that it wasn’t till like her last two weeks in WWE that I learned she’s A) funny and B) a for-reals ass-kicker.
If Ric Flair can bequeath the figure four to the Miz, Eve should officially pass her gimmick onto some NXT gal.
Isn’t her last gimmick sort of being shared by the BFFs?
She practically passed it over to Tyler Breeze, he took a few selfies once with a jobber he squashed.
The Eve Torres glamour shots were the greatest diva heel move since LayCool literally split the women’s title in half. I’ll use this as a positive and always remember that Eve when I remember her rasslin’ days. Hopefully she has a long and successful movie career.
Awesome. :D
I get to see Eve on the big screen!? YES!!!!! Totally checking this out when it premieres.
Minus points for the Mojo Rawley reference at the end…