Jackie Chan Will Fight Former Divas Champion Eve Torres Or Fall In Love With Her Or Whatever In A New Movie

Former WWE Diva Eve Torres announced via her Twitter that she’s accepted a role in an upcoming Jackie Chan project:

I am SUPER excited to announce that I am off to Beijing, China for a sweet role in an upcoming film! I am totally thrilled because I will be working with one of my childhood idols, Jackie Chan! I will be learning from the best, working hard, and having a blast, so I may have limited internet access in China. I will try to keep you guys posted with pictures, blogs, and updates over the next couple months! – evetorres.com

She’ll star alongside Jackie Chan and Johnny Knoxville in Skiptrace, the story of a Hong Kong detective who teams up with an American gambler to battle a Chinese criminal. The film, set for release in 2016, is helmed by director Renny Harlin, known for his work on films scuh as Die Hard 2, Cliffhanger, and the critically adored Andrew Dice Clay epic The Adventures of Ford Fairlaine.

Eve Torres was probably one of the best things WWE had going for it before she left to marry into some unheard of family and empower women. I don’t get hype, I stay hype for her having nice things outside of wrestling.