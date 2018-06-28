McMahonsplaining, The With Spandex Podcast Episode 43: Jake Atlas

Jake Atlas

This week on the With Spandex podcast we’re hitting you with a special Pride month mini-episode featuring 2017 Southern California Rookie of the Year award winner Jake Atlas. If you aren’t familiar with Atlas, he publicly came out earlier this year after winning the award and has a move called the “LGB-DDT.” That should be enough to get your follow on Twitter.

We’ll be back to full strength next week with both hosts in the studio together for the first time in a hot minute.

