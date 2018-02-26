WWE Named The Recipient Of The 2018 Warrior Award

02.26.18

WrestleMania is fast approaching, and that means the annual WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, which happens the same weekend, is on its way as well. In addition to previous announcements about the induction of Goldberg, the Dudley Boyz, Ivory, and Jeff Jarrett, we now know who’s receiving the Warrior Award as well.

The Warrior Award is given every year to someone who, as WWE puts it, “has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of Ultimate Warrior.” Whether or not you agree that the Ultimate Warrior is the best choice to name such an award after, it’s an effort by WWE to recognize people who live their lives in a constant struggle with physical adversity, and serve as an inspiration to others facing similar struggles.

As reported first by the New Orleans Time-Picayune and then officially announced by WWE.com, the 2018 Warrior Award goes to Jarrius Robertson of New Orleans.

