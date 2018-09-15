WWE Smackdown Live

Jeff Hardy has done a lot during his wrestling career. However, on Sunday night, he’ll make a piece of personal history, as he’s never appeared in a Hell in a Cell match. Hardy is slated to go up against Randy Orton, and because he is Jeff Hardy, he has something big in mind for his debut match in a cell.

Hardy spoke about the opportunity ahead of him, and gave a glimpse into how excited he is to finally compete in a Hell in a Cell match. Try not to read this quote without going “please don’t die, Jeff Hardy,” because lord knows I could not.

“I’ve talked about it a lot because the one thing I’ve never done in WWE is a Hell in a Cell match and now here we are,” Hardy said, per talkSPORT. “I’m in a Hell in a Cell with Randy Orton and I can’t wait to see what I can do inside that cage. It’s going to be very memorable and I’ll do something that people won’t forget. I think my thoughts are too big for my size sometimes, but I’ve got a lot of good ideas of what I can do inside that structure and this Sunday is when we find what will happen. It will be a very memorable Jeff Hardy match. Expect the unexpected!”

Hardy said a little earlier this year that he’s been trying to do the Swanton Bomb less due to lingering lower back pain, but knowing Hardy, we can probably expect to see him do a Swanton off the top of the cell onto a bed of nails that has angry hornets flying all around it. To hammer this point home: Please don’t die, Jeff Hardy.