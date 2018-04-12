The New WWE Hardy Boyz DVD Will Reportedly Include Footage From Impact

YouTube

There was a point in time when many thought TNA Wrestling could challenge WWE in a WCW-style capacity.

Years later, now named Impact Wrestling, the promotion is developing working relationships with its competitors rather than working to tear them down. The latest appears to be with WWE, as footage from the Hardy Boyz run with the company is expected to air in an upcoming project on the careers of Matt and Jeff Hardy.

We can exclusively reveal that WWE has worked with Impact Wrestling on Twist of Fate: Best of the Hardy Boyz. For the first time ever, a WWE DVD release will feature footage from Impact, as part of a candid look at the "Broken Universe"! Out on DVD 30th April! pic.twitter.com/ol3zxoNT0y — WWE Home Video UK (@WWEHomeVideoUK) April 11, 2018

Matt and Jeff wrestled off and on from 1996 until 2010 in WWE. After years of tag team success, Jeff had made it to the main event scene and Matt was relegated to secondary titles before the duo left the company and made the jump to TNA.