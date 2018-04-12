The New WWE Hardy Boyz DVD Will Reportedly Include Footage From Impact

There was a point in time when many thought TNA Wrestling could challenge WWE in a WCW-style capacity.
Years later, now named Impact Wrestling, the promotion is developing working relationships with its competitors rather than working to tear them down. The latest appears to be with WWE, as footage from the Hardy Boyz run with the company is expected to air in an upcoming project on the careers of Matt and Jeff Hardy.
Matt and Jeff wrestled off and on from 1996 until 2010 in WWE. After years of tag team success, Jeff had made it to the main event scene and Matt was relegated to secondary titles before the duo left the company and made the jump to TNA.
