Jesse Ventura Wins $1.8 Million In Damages In Defamation Lawsuit

After six days of deliberation, a Minnesota jury reached a verdict in a lawsuit filed by former Minnesota Governor and WWE personality Jesse Ventura against a now deceased Navy SEAL sniper.
The jury awarded a total of $1.845 million: $500,000 in defamation damages and $1.345 million for “unjust enrichment” — or to be specific, $1,345,477.25. [Minnesota Star-Tribune]
The lawsuit stems from a quote in Navy SEAL sniper Chris Kyle’s book American Sniper. In it, Kyle claims to have punched a celebrity in a bar while mourning during the wake for Master at Arms 2nd Class Michael Monsoor. According to the Kyle, the celebrity “started running his mouth about the war and everything and anything he could connect to it.” The celebrity in question also said that what the SEALS had done was wrong, and they “could stand to lose a few,” instigating the bar brawl that followed.
Kyle would later go on to claim via different media outlets that the celebrity in question was Jesse Ventura. According to Ventura, the entire story was fabricated, and damaging to his reputation and relationship with the military. Ventura served with the Navy’s Underwater Demolition Teams during the time of the Vietnam war before it was merged with the SEALs in the 1980’s.
As a gesture of good faith, or excuse to try out the Domino’s tracker, the Ventura family instructed a friend to deliver pizzas to the media patiently waiting outside of the courtroom for a verdict.
Chris Kyle was shot to death in Texas in 2013, leaving the damages to be paid out by his estate, primarily his widow Taya. Ventura was criticized for continuing the suit in light of Kyle’s death, and even became the subject of a petition signed by Navy SEALS. Ventura’s attorney David B. Olsen insists that the suit was not targeting Taya specifically, but rather the Kyles’ insurance company. Said Olsen after the trial: “There are no winners in this case.”
Except, you know…Ventura.
Just when I thought I couldn’t have a lower opinion about someone…
I hope the ‘roids finally make his heart explode. Fuck him.
@whatitiz73 he actually didn’t lie. This was in a bar later in the night and the multiple witnesses all agreed it happened. But, because alcohol and the fact it was years ago, their stories didn’t all line up perfectly. But no one, other than Ventura, said it didn’t happen.
You shouldn’t make up stories and put them in books. And then when confronted by their legitimacy double down on your claims.
This has nothing to do with someone being shot to death, or being a navy seal. Still if I was Ventura, I would’ve considered myself vindicated and walk away.
If I was Ventura (and assuming the story is bullshit), I wouldn’t let someone make money off of telling a damaging lie like that. It’s completely unprovoked slander.
The dudes dead and it’s just his widow now. He doesn’t need the money. Take the moral victory and walk. This guy isn’t sitting in the bahamas he’s 6 feet underground and his name has been tarnished.
@Yogi Apparently one of many
[www.washingtonpost.com]
The problem with some defamation law suits is that it makes what happened more publicly known. I didn’t hear about this until Ventura filed suit. He’s getting a lot of flack from the Navy SEALS for proceeding with it even though on of his reasons for the suit was that it damaged his reputation with the military.
Another example of this is Daniel Snyder’s suit against the Washington City Paper for it’s article on him. No one paid much attention to the article when it came out, but after Snyder filed suit a few months later, it made news and people went to go read it.
My point is if filing a lawsuit is gonna make you look like an even bigger dick than the situation you’re suing over, it’s best to just let it go.
I hope he enjoys that settlement. He still got knocked the fuck out like a bitch.
But if the story was fake…
But it wasnt. Multiple actual real Navy SEALS backed up Kyle’s story.
Then why were they considered unreliable? Because they made it up and a lawyer with some brains cross examined them and destroyed each of their testimonies.
Navy SEALS would back up their “brothers” regardless of truth.
Ventura, is without a doubt is one of America’s worst example of a shi^head SEAl. He’d take a teat out of a baby’s mouth to steal the milk for himself. So much for brotherhood. If he was a MAN he’d walk away without the cash and let the mother use the money for her children, Scum of the Earth! More coke and hookers
And the guy that lied, who is he?
A. If we’re going on the notion that the story is BS, Kyle is the one who threw “brotherhood” out the window first. B. Kyle left a pretty decent estate between book sales and an upcoming movie. The widow and kids will be fine.
Indeed, no winners here. Jesse should have taken an apology and moved on
Ventura is one of the rare politicians with both integrity AND a brain. Does anyone one here know a single thing about him post-WWF era??
Yeah, he’s a bit of a legend. He’s a guy who’s backed up everything he believes in, a politician who’s actually served in the military during war yet calls out his own government for engaging in the WRONG conflicts. The only issue I really have with the guy is his apparent friendship with nutball conspiracist Alex Jones.
I know plenty about his post wwf career including the ridiculous run as governor where he managed to go from a 4 billion surplus to a 4.5 billion deficit in 4 years. I know that he lies through his teeth about being a SEAL. He wasnt one. He was UDT. And even that might be a lie. Ventura claims to have “hunted man” in Vietnam. Yet his service discharge record shows no Combat Action Ribbon awarded. Strange, considering its not a secret ribbon and anyone who served in Vietnam “hunting man” as Ventura put it, would surely receive one upon their discharge. I know he is living “off the grid in Mexico, hiding from drones.” But still has time to file a lawsuit against a Navy SEAL and then his wife because his feelings were hurt. Ventura admitted that he didnt even read the book and he isnt even named in the book. I know he blames the cancellation of his last conspiracy show ON a govt conspiracy. Thats convenient isnt it? I know he is a 9/11 truther and all around whackjob who’s brain is probably mush, not unlike Benoit’s due to the concussions and steroids he abused.
I know plenty about Jesse pre and post WWF. None of it paints a picture of a decent human being. Mostly that of an opportunistic liar and snake oil salesman willing to say whatever is popular, to anyone willing to listen, for a couple of bucks. This is why he is a laughing stock to anyone in the military community. Not because he sued Chris Kyle, not because he ruffles feathers by having opinions about conflicts. But because he is a grade A douchebag liar.
@BlackToothGrin UDT is the predecessor to the SEALs, and all members consider themselves the same thing. Jesse probably just says SEAL, because the name is more recognizable, but he’s not really lying.
I[m fine with Ventura going through with this. Fucking guy lied and then threw Ventura’s name on it.
I like how everyone is saying he lied, when other SEALs in the bar backed the story. Even then, his name wasn’t listed in the book. If you read the whole section, you’d never guess it was him
So then the jury just gave Ventura the award for the Hell of it? Yeah, that’s the ticket.
@JSpade82, the other SEALs may have “backed the story” but counsel did a damn fine job of poking holes in the credibility of those witness accounts.
But Ventura’s attorneys David B. Olsen and Court Anderson were able to underscore that all of the witnesses had been drinking, and some were quite drunk, and gave conflicting accounts as to when he made the remarks and where the fight occurred, in the parking lot, on the patio, or on at least two different sidewalks.
Olsen suggested in closing arguments that the witnesses heard about the fight as rumor, then talked about among themselves, so eventually a myth became a fact over the eight years since the incident.
A Jury of his peers said he lied. That’s pretty much the highest level you can get in this land.
@JSpade82 then he should have never clarified that he was talking about Ventura in the book. he went on Opie and Anthony and shit on the guy, and that’s how the name got out there.
If I were a Navy SEAL, and I shot an old lady cold blooded, my fellow Navy SEAL brothers would back me up and say that the old lady drew a gun on me first. There’s a code, regardless of right and wrong.
@NotNotLickingToads, if perjury is part of your code, you might want to re-think the code you live by.
So dude basically said hey Jesse said kill some seals and the body is supposed to be cool with that?
Ventura’s lawyer says there are no winners. Isn’t he getting paid? Does he get a piece of the settlement? He’s full of crap. He’s home right night playing with himself and counting his money.
I know Olsen the worm. He helped Ventura get a restraining order against me using a judge Ventura appointed when he was Governor. Ventura told the judge I threatened to damage his car. That’s such a stupid *^&$%&* lie than only a whore like Judge Roseanne Nathanson would use it to issue an order against me that got me arrested. They planned it that way because I wasn’t afraid to go face to face with the phony SEAL. ALL BLUBBER NO SEAL is what my Ventura sign says.
And why would Kyle’s attorney not settle for a hung jury? That’s going to be interesting to learn about.
Yeah I’m not looking at a website that is mostly just a text page with Grainy jpegs and various sizes of font. This was made by a jr. high school kid helping his crazy grandpa.
Thats funny considering you believe anything that Jesse Ventura says. Its basically one in same. Jesse Ventura and a crazy webpage that is.
@BlackToothGrin I don’t give a shit what Jesse says, I only have respect for Due Process.
My personal opinion doesn’t matter, but it’s that Jesse is fucking insane. Does not mean he said what Kyle claimed he said, as the court decided he didn’t.
You seem like a really sane, well grounded, stable person.
Does anyone really think this book sold so well because of the supposed Ventura incident? Isn’t it like two pages long? The book isn’t titled: ‘American Sniper: I Beat Up a Celebrity This One Time’.
Is he going to get another diamond put into his chin?
Slander is a covered event under most insurance policies. The estate probably won’t lose a penny and most likely had its attorneys fees paid under an insurance policy or policies.
I find the fact the guy is dead to be irrelevent. I also would have proceeded. Then again, I’d never sue for a million.
I agree it is irrelevant. Dead or not his words still live on and they can be countered. Otherwise we shouldn’t debate what dead presidents have said. I probably wouldn’t want to take any money from the family though, just feels wrong.