Jessica’s Joshi Jaunts: Arisa Kicksplains It All

I’m not the best wrestling fan since I don’t watch a ton of independent stuff and I know next to nothing about Japan. However, one area I’m determined to become more knowledgeable in is the fascinating world of joshi. Hence, the purpose of these posts. I (Jessica) single out a particular Japanese female wrestler (Joshi) and then find out about them (by taking a Jaunt through youtube, watching matches and becoming intrigued. Isn’t that fun and encapsulating?), and then relay what I’ve found so we can all learn something. That’s just good, quality edu-tainment is what that is.
When Dean Martin first laid his ghost-eyes upon Arisa Hoshiki obliterating Yuuri Haruka’s face, he let out not only racist but sexist epithets, though you could kind of tell he was trying to be complimentary. He was eventually coerced into making an “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head” joke as was initially intended, but the moment was gone and nobody was really comfortable even hours after he left. THANKS FOR BEING A WEIRD, GROSS DUDE, SPECTRAL GRANDPA.
The first time I saw that GIF, I basically lost my mind for five straight minutes due to the ferocity of the brain blonking. I’ve seen for real headkick knockouts, even of the Brazilian variety (‘Sup, Glaube Feitosa’s entire career?), but holy jicama, this is on another level entirely. I was instantly enthralled and had to know more about this visage-murdering delight. To the Tubes of Knowledge!
Arisa Hoshiki is another one of World Wonder Ring Stardom’s gnarly joshis (She might not be quite as cool as former drunk pirate Act Yasukawa, but hey, who is?), and her main thing is kicks. Like, pretty much all the kicks that have ever been invented by top kick scientists in their labs located in Koppoenhagen, Arisa has not only learned, but mastered. Front kicks, back kicks, the dreaded and mysterious side Czech kick, she knows ‘em all. Part of the fun of a Hoshiki match is waiting to see what new thing she’ll use a kick for. Need to counter a spear? Kick to the gut! Opponent throwing forearms? Block them with kicks! Some scrub tryin to holla at you, hangin out the passenger side of his best friend’s ride? GIVE HIM ALL THE KICKS AND THEN EVEN MORE KICKS AFTER THAT!
While she is a kicking machine, Arisa can also do other cool stuff, like chain wrestling. Similar to the Brazilian kick that started my fascination, I could watch Arisa exchange front facelocks (Or rear waistlocks) on an infinite loop for hours at a time (Though the same can be said for watching keys jangle). I dig a good grappling exchange, and Arisa is quite the shovel (I have no idea what that means. It sounds kind of unseemly, to be honest.).
Sadly, as I was conducting research for this piece, I discovered that Arisa retired from in-ring competition in 2012. After slightly more research involving web page translations, I was shocked to discover the reason being that she left wrestling to focus on her school work. Her one year stint in World Wonder Ring Stardom was while she was between 16 – 17 years old. Hopefully, now that she’s 19 and presumably done with all of the totally useless book learnin’, Arisa will return to the squared circle, her kicking leg itching to obliterate faces. If not, I’ll be super bummed out, though I think the other joshis and their ice packs wheeze sighs of relief through previously shattered noses.
Ok, I’ve shown you some GIFs, and while that’s always super fun, here are some solid Hoshiki matches to watch:
Arisa Hoshiki vs Act Yasukawa
Of course I’m going to start things off with Arisa versus Act, my two favorite World Wonder Ring Stardom joshis. If you don’t like what you see here, you are probably a terrible weirdo, but there are two more matches I’ll try to sway your opinion with.
Arisa Hoshiki & Mayu Iwatani vs Yoko Bito & Yuzuki Aikawa
Holy sh*t, y’all. This match is basically 15 minutes of four women kicking each other’s brains out. AND IT IS MOST RAD.
Arisa Hoshiki vs Kairi Hojo
This match starts a lot more grapple-heavy, which I always appreciate. Plus, it features Arisa getting MAD when Kairi attempts to counter the Brazilian kick with a roll-up.
I’ve done all I can do. If you don’t love Arisa Hoshiki at least 45% as much as I do after all that, I don’t know if we can be internet friends, y’all.
Great stuff Jessica. Unfortunately, Arisa’s short wrestling tenure began and ended before I discovered the awesomeness that is World Wonder Ring Stardom (which has very quickly become my 3rd favorite promotion in the world behind Dragon Gate and NJPW) so these videos are my first exposure to her (thanks for sharing!). I do love me some of them kicks and her technical abilities were surprisingly decent for someone who was 16 or 17 in those videos. She definitely has potential to grow into one heck of a wrestler, though I won’t be mad at her if she happens to pursue a career outside the wacky world of rasslin’. Best of luck to her in whatever she pursues.
While you’re exploring the wonderful world of Stardom, check out a lovely young lady by the name of Io Shirai. At the tender age of 24 she may just be the best female wrestler in the world right now, and I say that as a man who’s about as big a Gail Kim fanboy as one could get, short of stalking her. Stardom has several really great wrestlers (Nanae Takahashi, and all arounder, striker, and technical grappler and Yoshiko, a lady hoss, come to mind right off the top of my head, but there are more), but Io Shirai is on another level right now, in my opinion. She can do everything. She’s small, quick, extremely athletic, tough as nails, deceptively strong (I’ve seen her deadlift german suplex Cheerleader Melissa and Yoshiko, both women being significantly larger than her), completely fearless, and she performs quite possibly the best moonsault I’ve seen from anyone not named Christopher Daniels. She also has a sister named Mio who also wrestles. They used to tag together, but they’ve both moved on to singles careers.
Anyhoo, I look forward to more of these. I definitely need to expand my horizon and get to some other Joshi promotions like Ice Ribbon, Oz Academy, and Sendai Girls. Anything you can do to introduce me (or anyone else interested in awesome women’s wrestling) to more Joshi goodness is definitely appreciated.
Thanks! I’ve had YOSHIKO next on my list for a hot minute.
DOUBLE BIRDS N SCOWLS N GOLD JUMPSUITS, Y’ALL!
I like Yoshiko a lot. I mean, what’s not to like about a lady hoss in a jumpsuit diving sentoning the ever loving **** out of her opponents.
Thanks for writing this, Jessica. I love that there are joshi posts on WithSpandex. Would love to continue to see more.
Admittedly, I know very little myself on current joshi (anything post 2002). But back in my ‘tape-trading’ days, it was my absolute favorite style of wrestling to collect. So, I’m looking forward to your jaunts as I can follow along and learn who is who myself. When I have time I’ll have to watch the videos you posted, but I’ve seen that awesome first gif on the tumblr and always wanted to associate it with somebody.
I’ve just watched the second video, the tag team match, and Jesus Christ!
The promo pictures for it make the girls look so sweet and innocent, and then the promos to camera each team give are really serene and polite with very little energy, and once each team is in the ring they bow and shake hands and grovel with their opponents, they even seem confused as to which team member should be in the ring first.
I’m thinking that this match will be a novel distraction, maybe slowly working up to a few decent spots, that I’ll come away educated but not very entertained, it’ll be the wrestling equivalent of reading a Wikipedia entry.
Then the bell rang.
SO MUCH AGGRESSION! I cannot remember the last time I saw a match that was so constantly hot from the opening bell until the three count. And this isn’t just from one standout performer but everyone giving their all. In a world where WWE’s biggest female stars have 95% of their matches last no longer than 3 minutes and end with distraction-to-roll-up this was such a breath of fresh air. This is how women’s wrestling should be done. Hell, this is how WRESTLING should be done!
Thanks for sharing this Jessica.
Joshi is wonderful, it’s such a departure from what women’s wrestling in the states is, or at least, mainstream televised women’s wrestling (with the exception of the once or twice a year they let Gail Kim tear it up with someone for 10 minutes). In the WWE women’s wrestling and men’s wrestling are completely different animals. In Japan, the women go just as long and just as hard as the guys, sometimes harder. I would give my right arm for weekly nationally televised Joshi in America.