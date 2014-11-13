Jessica’s Joshi Jaunts – Yoshiko, the Surliest Teenager

Greetings fans of joshi puroresu! This time on Jessica’s Joshi Jaunts, allow me to introduce you to Yoshiko, sometimes stylized as YoIVko (Which might be short for “Yo, Where is the 4 Loko?”, but I’m not entirely certain). Yoshiko is yet another World Wonder Ring Stardom stand outs, as you can tell by the banner picture. That’s the World of Stardom Championship, sometimes referred to as the Red Belt, and is World Wonder Ring Stardom’s top title. That’s pretty cool for someone who’s only 21.
What do I find so special about Yoshiko? She’s a lady-hoss! Look at her truck the dog mess outta Mayu Iwatani. I love that there’s someone with a change of pace from the “typical” WWRS joshi with their kick-heavy, MMA-style offense.
In fact, the face wash is pretty much the only time I’ve seen Yoshiko use her legs directly on offense. The style goes beyond not just throwing leg and body kicks, though. She’s got a very impressive Don’t Give a Single F*ck attitude that I quite enjoy. She flips double birds when walking to the ring, while squatting in her corner, waiting for her opponent(s), and during her introduction. She refuses to shake hands and I’m pretty sure I’ve seen her roll her eyes while walking back to her corner.
Basically, Yoshiko is an angry, sullen teenager that is more than capable of destroying you and that’s the best thing ever. Plus, there’s something that makes me think of Mr. Touchdown and his running splashes whenever Yoshiko starts spamming sentons, and wrestling needs more things that remind me of Mr. Touchdown.
Matches to watch:
Yoshiko & Kagetsu vs Meiko Satomura & Aja Kong
This match is pretty fantastic, partly because the team opposite Yoshiko is really good. Plus, I like that it takes someone as imposing as Aja Kong to out-hoss Yoshiko. Of course, that doesn’t mean Yoshiko gets completely destroyed. She and Kagetsu put up a solid fight, with Yoshiko going toe-to-toe with Aja Kong a few times, and even coming out on top once or twice.
Yoshiko vs Mayu Iwatani
If you want to see Yoshiko just run all over a tiny opponent, this is a perfect match to check out. Iwatani tries her best, but she’s not match for Yoshiko’s middle fingers and sentons.
Yoshiko & Natsuki Taiyo vs Sendai Girls (Dash Chisako & Sendai Sachiko)
Yeah, this is another tag match, but come on, it features the Sendai Girls, and they’re a With Spandex favorite! I enjoy watching Yoshiko take on opponents half her size, and between Kagetsu and Taiyo as her partners, I kind of prefer Natsuki. This is a rad match even though Yoshiko winds up on the losing side of things.
I love Yoshiko so much. I love that she’s always got a scowl on her face. I love all her jumpsuits, particularly the gold one. I love her ragdolling smaller opponents all over the ring. I love that after she took the top belt off Io Shirai they formed a partnership based on respect and rivalry (they both have respect for one another but they both kind of still want to beat the crap out of each other to prove who’s better). I can’t watch Yoshiko spam sentons and not have a big goofy smile on my face. STARDOM is just such a wonderful promotion. Even the lower card matches where the girls are obviously extremely green (or just not very good), they still try so hard and they always make it fun.
Tiger stripe jumpsuit is the best
I wish I could find her entrance theme somewhere. I don’t even know what it’s called. It’s really dope.
Agreed. Rad song and very fitting
Ding Ding Dong～KOKORO NO KANE
What does Joshi mean?
Joshi Puroresu, or just Joshi for short, is what they call female wrestling in Japan. I have no clue whether the word “Joshi” actually translates to anything.
I don’t know Japanese so the exact meanings may be off, but the general gist is:
joshi puroresu (or joshi puro) means wrestling performed by women; joshi is a term for female wrestler in Japanese pro wrestling
Oh, duh, forgot the most basic and important one. Puroresu or puro is the predominant/main style of pro wrestling in Japan.
Joshi = Girl or Female
Garcon means boy.
Can the WWE rent out her entrance sirens (or the whole entrance really) for Cesaro? That’s way better than his current sirens.
Japanese speaker here, she is called YoIVko because the number 4 in Japanese is often called ‘shi’…
but since that means ‘death’, they normally call it ‘yon’, because superstition.
Basically she is being badass by using ‘shi’ in her name….