Another day on the wrestling internet, another fight between Jim Cornette and some indie wrestler that he thinks is ruining the business. Most recently, Cornette has been feuding with G-Raver, who you may remember from almost dying in a ladder match spot a couple of weeks ago. Most of us watch a clip like that, say “Damn,” and then move on with our lives, but of course Cornette had to tweet about how G-Raver was an idiot and should have bled to death in front of the crowd: