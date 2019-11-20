We’ve been big fans of the recent NWA Powerrr YouTube show from the National Wrestling Alliance , with its classic studio wrestling vibe and throwback aesthetic, so we weren’t sure why we couldn’t find the latest episode on Tuesday evening. As it turns out, the episode had been uploaded but taken down after a controversial line of commentary from, get this, Jim Cornette .

During Nick Aldis’ match against Trevor Murdoch, Cornette put over Murdoch’s toughness with a folksy colloquialism that went in what you could generously call an, “unexpected direction.” Your expectations here may vary.

Pretty sure I just watched my final episode of @nwa powerrr. pic.twitter.com/kAoa3f5Ur1 — "Wholesome" Baby Billy Hawkins (@CeeHawk) November 19, 2019

“Trevor Murdoch, he’s mad, bad, and dangerous … he’s the only man I’ve ever known that could strap a bucket of fried chicken on his back and ride a motor scooter across Ethiopia.”

If your first response to that was, “he was just joking about how hungry starving people are,” first of all, what, and second of all, consider that Cornette could’ve said, I don’t know, “pizza” or “hamburgers” and not hit that very specific tone he was going for. Additionally, there are parts of early 1980s southern wrestling we just don’t have to keep alive.

As an interesting side note, this isn’t the first time Cornette’s used that exact line on commentary. In 1995, he dropped it during a Bob Backlund vs. Buck Quartermain match on Monday Night Raw.