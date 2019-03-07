Jim Ross Revealed He’s Leaving WWE

WWE

On the most recent episode of his podcast, Jim Ross revealed that he is parting ways with WWE when his contract expires on March 29. According to Ross, he and Vince McMahon mutually agreed on this and he has no regrets about leaving the company. Ross also mentioned that “won’t be out of work long.” Also, hey, Brandi Rhodes was his guest on this particular podcast installment and Ross was mentioned in the original rumor report about the company now known as All Elite Wrestling, so it doesn’t seem crazy to speculate that Good Ol’ JR might play a role in the new promotion.

Jim Ross started working for WWE in 1993 and departed in 2013. Since 2017, he’s returned to the company as an announcer for special occasions like the main event of WrestleMania 33 that was at the time believed to be the Undertaker‘s last match, the first Mae Young Classic tournament in 2017, Raw 25, the WrestleMania 34 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and, most recently, the Greatest Royal Rumble. He also provided commentary for NJPW on AXS TV until his contract expired at the beginning of 2019.

Whatever other future endeavors Ross might get up to, we already know that he’ll be working on a new podcast with Conrad Thompson, which he announced on the previous episode of his current one.